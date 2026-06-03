Oregon Law Professor Receives National Award for Innovative Contributions to Legal Writing Discipline

Clinical Professor Rebekah Hanley, a national authority on integrating generative artificial intelligence into legal education, received the Legal Writing Institute’s (LWI) 2026 Mary S. Lawrence Innovation Award.

A member of the Oregon Law faculty since 2004, Hanley recognized the importance of AI early, publishing scholarship in 2022, then developing and teaching a seminar examining practical uses and ethical implications for the increasingly AI-enabled legal profession.

Hanley also advances discourse among legal writing faculty. She serves as co-chair of LWI’s AI Committee and as the Association of Legal Writing Directors (ALWD) Distinguished Guest at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

The award is named for Mary S. Lawrence, the founding director of Oregon Law’s top-ranked Legal Research and Writing Program.