Zip Appliance & Plumbing Repair Welcomes Former Appliance Service Plus Customers After Business Closure

Fresno, CA — Zip Appliance & Plumbing Repair is proud to announce that it has welcomed key staff and customers from Appliance Service Plus Fresno, which recently ceased operations following the unfortunate passing of its owner.

To continue the legacy of dependable, customer-focused appliance service in the Fresno area, Zip has hired Appliance Service Plus’s former office manager and lead technician, ensuring a seamless transition for customers seeking trusted repair professionals. These team members bring a wealth of local knowledge and relationships, further enhancing Zip’s customer care capabilities.

Zip Appliance & Plumbing Repair is Bosch-authorized and services appliances direct-to-consumer throughout the Fresno area. With a 4.8-star customer rating, the company is known for quality workmanship, honest pricing, and a commitment to five-star service.

“We are honored to continue serving Fresno with the same dedication and heart that Appliance Service Plus was known for,” said Marcus Harris, President of Zip Appliance & Plumbing Repair. “We welcome their loyal customers to the Zip family, and we look forward to earning your continued trust.”

Zip’s Fresno team brings over 20 years of combined technician experience across multiple major brands and appliance types. Whether it’s Bosch, GE, Samsung, Whirlpool, or LG, the company is equipped to handle repairs efficiently and professionally.

Zip Appliance & Plumbing Repair Fresno is located at:

4781 E Gettysburg Ave, Suite 111, Fresno, CA 93726

Phone: (559) 272-4265

Former Appliance Service Plus customers are encouraged to call or visit the office for ongoing service needs or to schedule a technician visit online.

About Zip Appliance & Plumbing Repair

Founded with a mission to bring reliable, efficient, and friendly service to California homeowners, Zip Appliance & Plumbing Repair operates with a focus on professionalism, integrity, and top-tier technical skill. Serving residential and commercial clients across Central California, Zip continues to grow its footprint while maintaining a family-owned feel.

