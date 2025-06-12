VA to award $16 million in grant funding for adaptive sports and equine therapy for disabled Veterans

For more than a decade, the VA Adaptive Sports Grant Program has been transforming Veterans’ lives across the nation.

This year, VA continues its commitment by awarding up to $16 million in grant funding to eligible community organizations that provide adaptive sports and therapeutic recreation programs designed to benefit disabled Veterans and active duty service members.

Application window opens

The program is accepting applications through Grants.gov until July 2, 2025, with funding decisions anticipated this fall.

These grants support a wide range of activities, from adaptive skiing and pickleball to kayaking and archery, along with vital equine-assisted therapy programs.

“For more than a decade, this grant program has funded partnerships that provide adaptive sports and equine therapy services to Veterans and service members with disabilities nationwide,” said Supervisory Grants Management Specialist Vanietta Armstrong. “The program continues to expand its impact by identifying underserved regions and supporting new service providers to address gaps in coverage, ensuring therapeutic services remain accessible to Veterans across the country.”

Supporting Veterans’ physical and mental well-being

The success of this long-standing initiative is evident in its recent impact. In fiscal year 2024, the program distributed approximately $16 million to 91 organizations across 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico. These funded programs reached over 15,500 Veterans and service members, demonstrating the enduring need for and effectiveness of these services.

Organizations interested in applying to the grant program must meet specific criteria, including being non-federal entities with demonstrated experience in managing large-scale adaptive sports or equine therapy initiatives.

This grant program stands as one of VA’s most successful community initiatives to support Veterans’ physical and mental well-being. Year after year, it continues to create opportunities for Veterans to rebuild strength, find community and discover new passions through adaptive sports and therapeutic recreation.

For more information on the grant application process and requirements, please visit the “Grant Program” section at VA Adaptive Sports and Arts.