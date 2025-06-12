How VA is advancing health care for women Veterans

On June 12, 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed into law the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which gave women the right to serve as regular, permanent members of the Armed Forces. Today, there are more than 2 million living women Veterans across the country—the fastest-growing group of Veterans.

Dedicated to serving you

VA is doing a lot to meet the needs of women Veterans—improving access, expanding services and investing in specialized care.

At every VA medical center, you’ll find designated women’s health providers trained to understand and care for your specific health needs. These providers deliver whole-person care that recognizes your experiences—both in uniform and beyond.

Services include:

For a full overview of women’s health services, visit this overview of health services page.

Want help navigating your options?

Call or text the Women Veterans Call Center at 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1-855-829-6636). It’s free, confidential and staffed by women—many of whom are Veterans themselves. Whether you’re calling for yourself or someone you care about, they’ll connect you with the right support, including your local Women Veterans Program Manager.

Whether you’re in a city or a rural community, VA is expanding access through digital tools and telehealth, community care options and the Transition Assistance Program that helps you understand your benefits before you leave active duty.

Your benefits go beyond health care. Explore what’s available to you from education and housing assistance to burials and memorials.

We see you. We hear you. And we’re here for you.