Passing of By-law to Designate 1175 Main St. East & 801 Dunsmure Rd

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Hamilton has passed by-laws to designate the following properties as being of cultural heritage value under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act:

These properties were designated by Hamilton City Council on the 28th day of May, 2025.

Any person who objects to the By-law may, within 30 days after date of publication of the Notice of Passing of the By-law, appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the clerk of the municipality a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the By-law and the reasons in support of the objection, accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal, in accordance with Section 29(8) of the Ontario Heritage Act.

Matthew Trennum

City Clerk

Hamilton, Ontario

Dated the 12th day of June, 2025.