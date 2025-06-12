Jack Brewer Sworn In as Deputy Sheriff in Taylor County, Following 15th Jack Brewer Foundation Relief Distribution Event

Jack Brewer and Chief Deputy Buddy Lee of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office JBF logo

Jack Brewer was sworn in as Deputy Sheriff after JBF's 15th aid event in Taylor County, supporting recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

PERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The Jack Brewer Foundation JBF ) proudly announces that its Founder and Chairman, Jack Brewer, was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, following JBF Relief’s 15th food distribution event in the region since Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated Taylor County in 2024.The hurricanes wiped out local restaurants and grocery stores, leaving residents hungry and in desperate need of support. JBF Relief, led by Jack Brewer and its Second Chance Fathers program, responded swiftly, conducting food distributions, tree removals, evacuations, and hosting cookouts at the local VFW to provide meals and support. The food distribution at Steinhatchee Fish Company marked JBF Relief’s 15th such event since the storms. Over these 15 missions, JBF Relief has delivered over 50,000 pounds of food and aid, provided free tree removal services to dozens of local families, and supplied essentials like toiletries and blankets.The swearing-in ceremony, officiated by Chief Deputy Buddy Lee at the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, appointed Brewer, a former NFL Team Captain, White House Presidential Appointee, and advocate for fatherhood initiatives, as Deputy Sheriff. He was joined by Mike Watkins, CEO of NWF Health Network, and Mike Kemp, Law Enforcement Liaison for NWF Health Network. A lunch gathering followed at Jana’s Place, Crafty Crab, or a local community center, fostering camaraderie among attendees.“Being sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff in Taylor County is the fulfillment of a childhood dream and a profound honor that deepens our commitment to serve this community with the love of Christ at our core,” said Jack Brewer, Founder and Chairman of JBF. “After Hurricanes Helene and Milton left families, elderly, and veterans in desperate need, our team at JBF Relief rose to the challenge, tirelessly driving across the state to deliver hope, resources, and support to those who needed it most.”The swearing-in ceremony and the 15th JBF Relief food distribution event mark a significant moment in JBF’s ongoing partnership with Taylor County. As the community continues to recover from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, JBF Relief remains dedicated to working alongside local leaders to provide support and build a stronger, more resilient future for all residents.

