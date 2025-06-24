Carlton F. Bennett Law Firm Opens New Office in Virginia Beach

The new location expands access to personal injury representation for residents across Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads.

Our new office strengthens our ability to support injury victims in Virginia Beach and beyond.” — Carlton F. Bennett

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Firm of Carlton F. Bennett, P.L.L.C. has opened a new office at 291 Independence Boulevard, Suite 110 , in the heart of Virginia Beach. The firm will continue its mission of representing personal injury claimants throughout the Hampton Roads region.The new location allows the firm to increase accessibility to legal support for individuals and families navigating serious injury claims, including those involving nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, auto and truck accidents, traumatic brain injuries, and wrongful death.“Our new office strengthens our ability to support injury victims in Virginia Beach and beyond,” said attorney Carlton F. Bennett . “We’ve built our practice on direct relationships and results. This move gives us the space and visibility to continue that work at the highest level.”The firm has already secured over $2.25 million in settlements in 2025, underscoring its capability and commitment to securing meaningful outcomes for injury victims.Now in his 50th year of practicing law, Bennett remains focused on delivering justice to those harmed by negligence. The firm continues to handle cases with personalized attention and determination.For more information, visit: www.carltonbennettlaw.com ###About The Law Firm of Carlton F. Bennett, P.L.L.C.The Law Firm of Carlton F. Bennett, P.L.L.C. represents personal injury claimants across Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads region. The firm handles cases involving nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, traumatic brain injuries, and wrongful death. Led by attorney Carlton Bennett, with more than 50 years of experience, the firm is committed to direct representation and outcomes that reflect the seriousness of each case. Practice Areas: Nursing Home Abuse, Medical Malpractice, Car Accident, Motorcycle Accident, Truck Accident, Traumatic Brain Injury, Wrongful DeathContact information:Name: Carlton F. BennettEmail: cbennett@carltonbennettlaw.comThe Law Firm of Carlton F. Bennett, P.L.L.C.Phone: (757) 486-5454

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.