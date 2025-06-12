PBK Miner Unveils 1-Day Contract, Gives Away $1M+ as AI Revolution Transforms Crypto Trading

SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global leader in crypto asset management has launched a powerful new product that provides a flexible way for beginners to get started and a $1 million prize campaign. PBK Miner , a global leader in crypto asset management, has officially launched its new "1-day contract" designed to provide new users with a flexible and low-risk way to test the platform's real-world performance. But this launch is much more than a simple product launch - PBK Miner is launching a major campaign to give away over $1,000,000 in rewards, including a $10 bonus for every new registered user.What is PBK Miner? Why now?PBK Miner has built an intelligent, accessible and sustainable crypto asset management ecosystem. At its core is the proprietary PBK-AI system, which optimizes multi-asset returns by dynamically reallocating to high-potential cryptocurrencies based on real-time market data.With the launch of “1-Day Contracts”, PBK Miner transforms from a high-performance niche platform to an open model for the public, welcoming retail traders and everyday investors around the world.Currently, the platform serves more than 8 million users in 183+ countries and has recently achieved impressive results:- 5-day contract strategy: +6.25% return- 15-day contract strategy: +20.8% return- 30-day contract strategy: +55.7% returnThese are not predictions, but real results from millions of users, highlighting PBK Miner’s AI-driven revenue optimization and results-centric operating model."1-Day Contract" Release DetailsThe new “1-Day Contract” will be officially launched on PBK Miner’s web and mobile platforms on June 1, 2025. The contract will cost only $10 and have a daily return of $0.60, providing new users with a low-barrier opportunity to join the growing PBK Miner ecosystem.$1,000,000+ Community Bounty CampaignTo celebrate the launch, PBK Miner is running a board-backed bounty program offering a total of over $1,000,000 in bounties. The campaign is designed to attract new users by offering a true zero-entry trial - every new registrant will receive a $10 bounty credited to their account dashboard.The campaign will run until the $1 million prize pool is fully distributed. Users who register before June 20 will be able to claim their $10 bonus immediately.Join now: https://pbkminer.com This bold marketing move is designed to attract new users, encourage sharing and demonstrate the true value of the PBK Miner core product.Why this is so important for cryptocurrency investorsPBK Miner sits at the intersection of AI innovation, fintech advancements, and practical cryptocurrency utility - a powerful trio that resonates with cryptocurrency investors around the world. It enables users to earn returns without deep technical or trading expertise..-Flexible schedules: Users can choose a 1-day, 2-day, or 5-day return period.-AI-driven optimization: The platform automatically reallocates funds between BTC, LTC, XRP, and other cryptocurrencies based on market signals.- Fast withdrawals: earnings are processed within 1-10 minutes. No withdrawal or maintenance fees. The platform supports deposits and withdrawals in 11 major cryptocurrencies.-Strong security: cold wallet storage, 2FA, and blockchain-based smart contract infrastructure.- Compliance: Adhere to international KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols.The PBK Miner team's focus on measurable performance rather than just chasing hype makes PBK Miner an important player with lasting value in the cryptocurrency investment ecosystem.About PBK MinerPBK Miner is operated by PBK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD, which is registered in the UK and regulated by the FCA (Company No. 12272456), headquartered in Leyland, UK. Founded in 2019, PBK Miner represents a new digital asset platform - data-driven, performance-oriented, and globally trusted. With the support of a successful global user community, PBK Miner has become one of the most attractive cryptocurrency investment opportunities this year, especially for investors who seek returns rather than speculation.Full details and how to participate: https://pbkminer.com Company Address:30 Colston Avenue, Carshalton, Surrey, UK

