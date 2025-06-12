Karla Bakersmith Appointed CEO of Just Cause Apparel as Founder Scott Porter Transitions to Chairman

Just Cause Apparel logo

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Cause Apparel (JCA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karla Bakersmith as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Scott Porter, JCA’s founder, will transition to the role of Chairman.Just Cause Apparel provides premium, branded workwear for professionals across industries—from healthcare to hospitality—while driving meaningful community impact. The company partners with health systems, nonprofit organizations, convenience store chains, and even mid-sized or rural facilities looking for a simple, scalable way to give back through their employees’ work apparel. Through its Charity with a Choice model, Just Cause Apparel proudly donates 50% of net profit to a customer-selected charity or offers up to a 4% rebate on facility purchases, ensuring that every apparel order directly contributes to meaningful causes.As JCA’s new CEO, Bakersmith will leverage her extensive experience in the medical apparel industry as founder and CEO of Scrubs & Beyond, LLC, the largest retailer of medical apparel in the country, and overseeing a successful merger with Life Uniform in 2013. Her leadership and success in scaling the business, combined with her industry knowledge, make her uniquely qualified to drive JCA’s next phase of growth and innovation.“I am honored to come out of retirement and lead Just Cause Apparel, where the work we do extends far beyond providing high-quality uniforms,” said Karla Bakersmith. “The opportunity to join a team that prioritizes both people and purpose aligns perfectly with my values and is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working alongside Scott and the team to expand our impact and continue to grow this incredible mission.”Founder Dr. Scott Porter expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership. “Karla brings a tremendous wealth of experience in the medical apparel industry and a deep passion for community-driven initiatives. She is the perfect leader for JCA and I’m excited to see the next chapter of growth under her guidance.”Dr. Porter, a Yale-educated orthopedic surgical oncologist, founded Just Cause Apparel, an MBE-certified e-commerce retailer, with a clear vision: to create a business that not only provides high-quality apparel but also gives back to communities in need. After years of experience in healthcare and surgery, he sought to build a company that would make a lasting, positive impact while meeting the professional needs of its customers. Under his leadership, JCA has made an undeniable impact with its "Charity with a Choice" rebate program, which has donated over $138,000 to various charitable causes to date.“We’re not just about selling workwear; we’re about supporting causes that help make the world a better place,” said Dr. Porter. “Just Cause Apparel is grounded in our commitment to giving back and using our business to improve lives. I’m confident that with Karla at the helm, we’ll continue to amplify that impact.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.