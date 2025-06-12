Hullo Launches AI-Powered Matchmaking Platform, Expands Globally

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hullo, an AI-driven dating platform, has officially launched following early beta testing in 2023. With over 1 million users across Southeast Asia, Turkey, the UAE, and Israel, the company is now expanding into the United States and Europe, offering a new approach to digital matchmaking that emphasizes compatibility and meaningful engagement.Smarter Connections Through Artificial IntelligenceUnlike traditional dating apps that rely on swiping and mutual likes, Hullo leverages advanced artificial intelligence to analyze user profiles, preferences, behaviors, and even astrological signs. This data is used to generate high-probability matches and initiate real-time conversations, reducing the time and uncertainty typically associated with online dating.“We believe dating should be intuitive, efficient, and focused on real human connection,” said Sam Tran, CEO of Hullo. “Our platform removes the guesswork by using AI to help users meet people they’re truly compatible with.”Inclusive and Designed for the Modern UserHullo is designed to serve a wide spectrum of singles, including LGBTQ+ communities, Gen Z, Millennials, and those seeking long-term relationships. The user experience is streamlined: create a profile, set preferences, and let the system handle the matchmaking and conversation flow.The platform is built to reduce superficial interactions and instead foster conversations rooted in mutual interest. Whether users are seeking romantic partners, meaningful friendships, or thoughtful conversations, Hullo aims to be a trusted space for genuine connection.Global Reach and Technical MomentumSince its initial release, Hullo has gained traction in diverse markets and continues to grow its user base globally. The app is now available on iOS, Android, and web platforms.Recent achievements include:Surpassing 1 million global users.Becoming a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, supporting AI startups.Being backed by AWS Activate for infrastructure and scalability.These milestones underscore the company’s technical capabilities and its long-term commitment to scaling responsibly.Looking AheadAs Hullo accelerates its expansion into Western markets, the platform positions itself as a thoughtful alternative to swipe-centric dating apps — one that prioritizes accuracy, trust, and real-time compatibility through AI.“We’re not here to replicate what already exists,” said Sam Tran, CEO of Hullo. “We’re creating a new standard for how people connect — one that’s intentional, intelligent, and rooted in authenticity.”Learn MoreHullo is currently available for download on major app stores and accessible via desktop. For more information, visit:Hullo is available on all major platforms:Official Website: https://hullo.dating Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play About HulloHullo is a Vietnam-based technology company specializing in AI-powered matchmaking and dating platform. By combining data science, behavioral insights, and a focus on safety and inclusivity, Hullo aims to redefine the online dating experience for users worldwide.Press Contact:Sam TranCEO, Hullo Dating Co., LtdEmail: admin@hullo.dating

