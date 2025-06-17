Jariet International: Empowering the Future of High-Speed Data Conversion with Non-ITAR Semiconductor Solutions

Jariet International

Non-ITAR Semiconductor Solutions for Radar, Satellite, and Electronic Warfare

Our mission is to drive innovation in high-speed data conversion technology while ensuring compliance with the needs of the European communications and defense sectors.” — Charles Harper, CEO of Jariet International

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jariet International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jariet Technologies, is a newly established fabless semiconductor company based in Switzerland. Jariet International is excited to announce its formation to meet the growing demand for digital radio frequency/microwave transceivers based on high-speed data converters in critical markets, including radar, satellite communications, and electronic warfare.

The company was founded to support the development of non-International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and dual-use semi-conductor solutions for the European Aerospace and defence sectors. Jariet International’s inaugural program is a multi-year collaboration with Lockheed Martin to develop a state-of-the-art transceiver, which supports offset projects associated with the Swiss government and commitments made by Lockheed Martin as part of Switzerland’s F-35A purchase.

With a core focus on delivering high-performance, reliable, and secure high-speed transceiver solutions, the company also aims to address the unique requirements of commercial industries requiring cutting-edge technology, including the rapid growth in space applications and new, emerging opportunities in quantum computing.

“Our mission is to drive innovation in high-speed data conversion technology while ensuring compliance with the needs of the European communications and defense sectors,” said Charles Harper, CEO of Jariet International. “By participating in the offset project, we are aligning with the identified security-relevant technologies, supporting the Swiss defense industry, and strengthening Europe’s technological autonomy.”

The company’s products are specifically engineered to provide superior data throughput, precision, and signal integrity for mission-critical systems where reliability and real-time performance are paramount. By focusing on non-ITAR compliant technologies, Jariet International aims to enhance local capabilities by ensuring secure, independent, and versatile solutions for European aerospace and defense initiatives.

In addition to its focus on non-ITAR product development, Jariet International is committed to leveraging a robust local supply chain in Europe, ensuring that the company can scale and deliver reliable products while reducing logistical complexities. By using Europe’s advanced semiconductor infrastructure, Jariet International aims to play a key role in driving the development of high-performance technologies that meet the demands of both defense and commercial markets.

About Jariet International

Jariet International is a fabless semiconductor company based in Zurich, Switzerland, focused on developing non-ITAR compliant products based on direct RF-sampling high-speed data converter transceivers. Specializing in applications within RADAR, Satcom, electronic warfare and other emerging markets, Jariet International is dedicated to supporting the European marketplace. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and local supply chain development, Jariet International aims to provide secure, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions that meet the strategic needs of its customers.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more information about Jariet and Jariet products.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.