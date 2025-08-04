Juicy Marbles unveils plant-based Salmon Filet after its plant-based Cod sells out in 1 hour

Kinda Salmon

Kinda Salmon is the second installment in its new Juicy Marbles & Friends line: a protein pantheon of co-branded plant-based products launching throughout 2025.

Our goal has always been to take plant-based whole cuts from an obscure niche to a household staple.” — Co-founder Luka Sinček

KENT, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juicy Marbles, the cult brand behind the world’s first marbled plant-based steak, tenderloin, and ribs with vegan bones, is breaking further into the plant-based fish category with Kinda Salmon.

The ultra-realistic, ‘substantial’ fish filet is made by Austrian start-up Revo Foods, and is the second in the new Juicy Marbles & Friends line, a collaboration-based series featuring breakthrough plant-based products from partner companies.

Building on a breakout success

Kinda Salmon follows the sold-out pre-release of Kinda Cod, the company’s first entry into plant-based fish.

Juicy Marbles released Kinda Cod in a series of online drops in July, selling out of 1,000 units in just over an hour.

According to Juicy Marbles, early customer feedback praised Cod for its subtle flavor, realistic texture, and versatility in the kitchen—qualities often missing from the current wave of breaded or pre-seasoned fish alternatives.

- “Loved it! The flakiness is unreal!”

- “...to say that I was amazed is an understatement. It was delicious!!! It was very codlike…bravo…”

- “Incredible! Texture and flavor are perfect!”

*Direct messages to the company’s Instagram account.

According to Juicy Marbles, the success of its co-release with Revo reveals that there is still plenty of unmet demand in the plant-based space, an encouraging sign as it plans to release even more diverse products, starting with Kinda Salmon.

Kinda Salmon: a thick, substantial, unbreaded filet for fish-lovers

Like Kinda Cod, Kinda Salmon solves a major problem in the plant-based fish market, says Juicy Marbles. Most fish alternatives come breaded or pre-fried, which limits their versatility and comes with excess fat and salt.

Kinda Salmon comes as a 110g unbreaded filet, ‘delicately seasoned’ with pink pepper and lemon. According to Juicy Marbles, its versatile texture and subtle flavor allow customers to use it in myriad cooking mediums and cuisines.

“Kinda Salmon fits right into our brand ethos,” says co-founder Luka Sinček. “When it comes to plant-proteins, our goal is to give you the closest thing to a wholesome, raw ingredient as we can. The kind of clean, versatile canvas chefs and home cooks actually want to work with. Clearly, there’s demand for plant-based fish products that feel like real ingredients, rather than pre-packaged meals. And Kinda Salmon does that with pinache. We’ve made one-pot fish bakes, high-protein salads, fish sandwiches…it kinda does it all. ”

Key features of Kinda Salmon:

- Made with fermented fungi-based mycoprotein

- Uses novel structuring process for a tender yet firm bite

- Contains Omega-3 from microalgae oil: Contains 117 mg DHA and 74 mg EPA per serving

- Contains 13g of protein per filet

- Good source of Dietary Fiber (18% DV)

- Excellent Source of:

- Vitamin B12 (40% DV)

- Vitamin B6 (30% DV)

- Folate (40% DV)

A proof of concept for the plant-based industry:

According to Revo Foods CEO Robin Simsa, launching their products under Juicy Marbles & Friends was not just a business move. It was a chance to be more efficient and focus on their core strength, innovation, while tapping into Juicy Marbles’ more developed sales network and brand.

When can you try Kinda Salmon?

Kinda Salmon is available to buy on Juicy Marbles’ US web shop as of August 4th, 2025.

Where can you try Kinda Salmon?

The product is currently exclusive to Juicy Marbles’ US webshop. UK release TBA. For EU residents, Kinda Salmon can be purchased via Revo Foods’ retail partners.

ABOUT JUICY MARBLES

Juicy Marbles is a collective of creators who do food, science, and art. Together, they use their diabolical protein magic to reshape the food system, bring joy to every home kitchen, and pay the rent.

ABOUT REVO FOODS

Founded in Vienna in 2021, Revo Foods is on a mission to make the best protein-rich and sustainable foods available. Thanks to their minimal-processing technology and use of mycoprotein—one of the most sustainable and nutritious protein sources on the planet—they’ve been able to create a sustainable alternative to whole-cut fish, recognized by EIT Food with the Marketed Innovation Award.

