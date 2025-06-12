World Padel Rating (WPR) and Playbypoint Partner to Transform the Club and Player Experience in Padel

Integrated technology brings structure, transparency, and level-based play to padel clubs nationwide.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Padel Rating (WPR) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Playbypoint, a leading platform for club management and booking solutions. This collaboration integrates WPR’s advanced player rating system with Playbypoint’s robust club operations platform, redefining how padel is played, managed, and experienced across the United States and beyond."Partnering with RedPADEL/WPR aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance sports management and player engagement," said Andres Robelo, CEO of Playbypoint. "Together, we aim to elevate the game of padel and set new standards for how the sport is played and experienced."“We are leveraging WPR within PlaybyPoint to bring more standardization, structure, transparency, and player-level consistency to our daily programs,” said Frederik Wittrup, Director of Operations from Padel N9ne, a leading padel facility in California. “This partnership is a significant step forward for padel in the U.S. and aligns perfectly with how top-tier clubs are evolving and how clubs are maximizing player engagement.”WPR, the official rating system of the United States Padel Association (USPA), brings its advanced level-based play system to a broader ecosystem of clubs already using Playbypoint.“We’re excited to team up with Playbypoint,” said Charles Messow, CEO of RedPADEL. “The integration of our technologies allows both facilities and players to participate in the USPA official rating system that unites the padel community and maximizes enjoyment of the sport through level-based play.”Key Features of the Partnership:Integrated Daily Programming:Playbypoint customers can now incorporate WPR directly into their club activities, such as round robins, clinics, and open plays. Players can sync their WPR profiles and register for programming that matches their verified level.Rating System Standardization:WPR, already the standard for competitive events, is now being embedded into everyday recreational and club-level play. The system is rapidly becoming the backbone of club programming at many of the country’s most forward-thinking padel venues.Player Connectivity and Matchmaking:Using Playbypoint’s “Open Game” feature, players can connect with others at their level and organize matches. Players can also submit practice match scores, which update their WPR Social Rating (WPR-s), a new benchmark for casual play.Early Mover Facilities Adopting WPR through PlaybyPoint:ReservePadel N9neDallas Padel ClubThe PADConquer (coming soon)These clubs represent some of the most influential and innovative padel operations in North America, helping to set the standard for data-driven programming, competition, and community-building.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:📧 press@worldpadelrating.comFollow WPR on Instagram at @redpadelofficial for updates, events, and news.About PlaybypointA leading digital platform for sports facilities, offering innovative tools for court booking, membership, programming, and customer engagement. Learn more at www.playbypoint.com About RedPADEL (WPR)RedPADEL is a pioneering events and technology enterprise dedicated exclusively to advancing the sport of padel. At the forefront of innovation, the company has developed the World Padel Rating (WPR), the official player rating system of the United States Padel Association (USPA). Launched in December 2022, WPR represents a cutting-edge algorithmic solution designed to elevate padel experiences across competitive tournaments, club environments, and social play. Through its sophisticated ecosystem, WPR ( www.worldpadelrating.com ) provides players and organizations with a comprehensive, data-driven approach to understanding and enhancing player performance and match dynamics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.