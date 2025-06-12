Lendz Launches New Website to Accelerate Non-QM Loan Submissions

With a new 'Easy Submit' tool and lightning-fast underwriting, Lendz sets a new standard for broker convenience.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lendz Financial, a leading non-QM mortgage lender, announced the launch of its fully redesigned website today, significantly enhancing the mortgage broker experience through intuitive design, streamlined tools, and accelerated loan processing.

LendzFinancial.com represents a significant milestone in the company’s brand evolution. It embodies Lendz’s commitment to innovation, broker-focused solutions, and exceptional user experiences, showcasing a sleek, modern aesthetic aligned with the company’s dynamic growth and industry leadership.

Driven by the company’s core values – Thrive Together, Exceed Expectations, Act Like an Owner – Lendz is committed to developing strong broker relationships and offering resources that help close more deals.

“Here at Lendz, our focus has always been on simplifying the broker experience," said Cesar Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer of Lendz Financial. "By prioritizing speed and efficiency, we've created a platform that delivers fast underwriting, quick submission turnaround, and seamless pipeline management with real-time updates. Our LOS integration streamlines the process as well, and the pre-qual request provides eligibility insights in a flash. These tech-driven features allow brokers to focus on what matters most – delivering the best service to their clients.”

To further enhance this experience, the broker sign-up process with Lendz is quick and easy. Also, with the company’s 'Easy Submit' feature, you can submit a loan in only 3 minutes or less.

In addition, the careers page lets potential hires apply for open jobs with the click of a button, making the application process effortless.

"As we continue to grow, we're dedicated to providing brokers with the tools they need to succeed," Hernandez said. "LendzFinancial.com is just the beginning of how we will continue to build new solutions to optimize efficiency.”

With the exciting new features of Lendz’s website, brokers are positioned to close more deals with enhanced ease and speed, ultimately streamlining their workflow and improving client satisfaction.

About Lendz Financial

Lendz Financial is a Direct Wholesale Residential Mortgage Lender specializing in Non-QM loan solutions. Licensed and NMLS-approved as both a lender and servicer, Lendz currently operates in AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, and WA, and offers business purpose loans to real estate investors in over 40 states.

With a tech-forward platform, efficient processes, and a broker-first mindset, Lendz empowers mortgage professionals to close loans faster, navigate fewer obstacles, and deliver stronger results for their clients.

Visit lendzfinancial.com to explore the new platform.

