Rhode Island Sees Decrease in Drug Overdose Deaths, Continues a Two-Year Decline

Governor Dan McKee and the Governor's Overdose Task Force announced today that overdose deaths in Rhode Island dropped 25% since 2022 - continuing a two-year decline and falling to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the newly released data from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) Substance Use Epidemiology Program, 329 people lost their lives to accidental overdoses during 2024. This is an 18.6% decrease in overdose deaths compared to 2023.

These data indicate that Rhode Island is showing notable progress in its 2030 Action Plan goal to reduce overdose deaths by 30%.

"This is a sign of hope," said Governor Dan McKee. "We know there is still much work ahead, but the steps we are taking are saving lives. We must keep engaging, listening, and providing support to individuals, families, and communities. We will stay vigilant to prevent further loss of lives."

The Governor's Overdose Task Force focuses on four key areas guided by the State's Strategic Plan: Prevention, Rescue and Harm Reduction, Treatment, and Recovery. This work is centered in racial equity, ensuring that diverse community voices are heard and valued in decision-making processes. Additionally, the Task Force combines data-driven insights and community engagement to connect Rhode Islanders to local resources.

"At the heart of this work is our deep commitment to addressing the stigma that prevents individuals and families from accessing lifesaving resources," said Governor's Overdose Task Force Director Cathy Schultz. "The Task Force and its nine work groups continue to normalize conversations about substance use disorder and overdose. That is what it will take to help end this crisis."

"Together, we can amplify the voices of the community who have lived experience, creating judgment-free environments where people can feel heard and valued. By doing so, we can help empower our fellow Rhode Islanders to feel safe to reach out and connect with local services and supports," said Governor's Overdose Task Force Community Co-Chair Alex Gautieri.

"The fact that we are still losing people tells us that we still have much work to do," said Richard Leclerc, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals."That means all of us have to continue to work together strategically to help people understand that overdose deaths are preventable, that help and care are available, that people can and do recover from substance use disorders."

"Every single overdose death is preventable. Recovery is within reach for every person living with the disease of addiction," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "We need to keep coming together as families, as communities, and as a state to build on this momentum and continue reducing the number of drug overdose deaths in Rhode Island."

Overview of 2024 Rhode Island Fatal Overdose Data

Fatal drug overdose data in Rhode Island are collected by the Office of the State Medical Examiners and State Health Laboratories. Because many cases require complex drug testing, it can take several months to complete and confirm yearly overdose data.

These data show:

- Most people who died from a drug overdose were male (70%), similar to previous years. - In 2024, individuals age 45 to 54 experienced the highest burden of overdose (59.3 per 100,000 residents), followed by those age 55 to 64 (55.6 per 100,000 residents). - The rate of fatal overdose decreased among all age groups except for Rhode Islanders age 55 to 64. - In 2024, the rate of fatal overdoses decreased among all race and ethnicity groups in Rhode Island. - Non-Hispanic, Black Rhode Islanders still experience the highest burden of fatal overdose followed by non-Hispanic, white Rhode Islanders, and Hispanic or Latino Rhode Islanders. - Opioids and fentanyl continue to drive the overdose epidemic in Rhode Island. - In 2024, 69% of overdose deaths involved any opioid (including fentanyl), while 57% involved fentanyl specifically. - The total number of opioid-involved fatal overdoses in 2024 decreased by 36% compared to 2022. - Cocaine-involved overdose deaths surpassed fentanyl-involved overdose deaths for the first time since 2013, with 6 in 10 (61%) involving cocaine. - In most of these cases, another substance was also present with cocaine in an individual's system according to toxicology reports. - Eight in 10 overdose deaths took place in private settings like homes. - The municipalities with the highest rates of fatal overdoses were Woonsocket (58.1 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents); Providence (45.4 per 100,000 residents); Pawtucket (33.3 per 100,000 residents); Cranston (25.5 per 100,000 residents); and Warwick (21.7 per 100,000 residents). Please note: Rates are calculated only for municipalities with 15 or more fatal overdoses occurring in 2024.

The following are several examples of statewide overdose prevention and intervention efforts:

- Rhode Island's opioid settlement funds, secured through national opioid settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, and the consultants advising, is bringing?more than $285 million in cash and lifesaving medication to Rhode Island. All funds recovered through Rhode Island's opioid settlements are used for opioid treatment, prevention, and recovery efforts to address the opioid overdose epidemic. - Community-based harm reduction organizations continue to deploy teams to communities most impacted by overdose, including underserved individuals and families. Peer outreach specialists connect individuals to harm reduction resources (i.e., naloxone), basic needs, and treatment/recovery services. - Centralized naloxone supply hubs are available for community-based organizations to access free naloxone. In 2024, 60,741 naloxone kits were distributed by pharmacies, healthcare professionals, and community organizations to individuals across the state, including 43,655 naloxone kits distributed by community-based organizations. - The Rhode Island Recovery-Friendly Workplace Initiative designated 40 new workplaces during 2024, all of them receiving support for policies and training to create a healthy and supportive work environment for people in recovery. There are now 180 workplaces working with our Recovery-Friendly Workplace team. - Recovery community centers across the state saw 2,066 individuals attending individual, group, and recreational peer-based recovery support services during 2024. - 988 individuals participated in the State's recovery housing program during 2024. The program includes 472 grant-funded beds at 41 total recovery houses. - Vending machines offer low-barrier access to free supplies that support Rhode Islander's health needs, including reduction of fatal overdoses, HIV, hepatitis C, oral and lung cancers, and bacterial skin infections. Additionally, the vending machines provide basic needs supplies to support hygiene. In 2024, these vending machines were available in several locations in the state and distributed 21,673 supplies. - Project Weber/RENEW opened the nation's first state-regulated overdose prevention center in 2024. The center is a place for people to access comprehensive services and use pre-obtained substances under the supervision of medical professionals and trained staff. - Women of childbearing age and pregnant and parenting people who use substances are served by perinatal peer recovery support specialists and women's health street outreach teams. - Multi-channel public awareness campaigns continue to educate Rhode Islanders about fentanyl, naloxone, safe medicine/substance storage, and local treatment and recovery support services. - Local-level overdose response planning and implementation is underway for the development of community overdose engagement (CODE) plans and activities, focusing on youth substance use prevention, racial equity, recovery (including supporting families), and emerging issues.

Learn More and Connect with 24/7 Help

- Visit PreventOverdoseRI.org for more overdose data and local resources for treatment, recovery support, and overdose prevention supplies and services.