Navitas Organics Recalls Chia Seeds

RHODE ISLAND, January 26 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Navitas Organics is voluntarily recalling select lots of its 8-ounce Organic Chia Seeds due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

The recall applies to the following product packaged in sealed stand-up pouches: • Navitas Organics - Organic Chia Seeds, 8 ounces, UPC 858847000284 • Lot Codes (9-digit codes starting with "W") are printed on the back of the chia seed bag above the nutritional information. The Lot Codes included in this recall are: o W31025283 - Best If Used By: End APR 2027 o W31025286 - Best If Used By: End APR 2027 o W31025287 - Best If Used By: End APR 2027 o W31025311 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027 o W31025314 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027 o W31025315 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027 o W31025316 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027 o W31025317 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027 No other Navitas Organics products are affected by this recall.

The recalled product was distributed nationally through retail stores such as Whole Foods Market and online retailers including Amazon.

To date, no illnesses or adverse medical events related to this recall have been reported.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Customers who have purchased the recalled product should not eat it and should throw it away. Customers can also return it to the place of purchase for a refund.