Professor Victor Chang Receives Data Leader of the Year Award at British Data Awards 2025

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British Data Awards 2025 named Aston University's Professor Victor Chang Data Leader of the Year for his contributions and impact in developing better healthcare diagnostics, cybersecurity, and financial risk assessment with the use of his applied artificial intelligence and data science skills and methods.

The award highlights Professor Chang's work on AI-powered diagnostic solutions, which are already deployed in hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom and Asia. These systems have handled diagnostic cases for over 1,000 individuals and can be used to detect rare diseases and cancer, manage diabetes, and assess mental health.

"This recognition is the result of the hard work of our research teams and industry partners," explained Professor Chang. "Our main goal is still to make data science solutions that solve real-world problems in many fields."

Applications of Healthcare Technology

Several well-known healthcare institutions have included Professor Chang's diagnostic algorithms in their workflows. The solutions reduce the time it takes to process a diagnosis from hours to minutes while maintaining clinical accuracy. Healthcare facilities claim that AI-powered technology makes it easier to address complex diagnostic challenges.

The diagnostic procedure can help with a variety of health concerns, including rare diseases, several types of cancer, diabetes, and dementia-related difficulties. Doctors have integrated this technology into their existing practices without requiring significant changes to their operations.

Financial and Cybersecurity Systems

Professor Chang's adaptive threat detection techniques utilize machine learning to identify potential security flaws in cybersecurity applications. Government organizations and institutions now utilize these tools to monitor network traffic and detect strange behavior trends.

Financial institutions have utilized risk assessment algorithms to examine credit and market volatility. These predictive analytics algorithms identified tendencies during recent market movements, assisting participating institutions in developing risk-reduction strategies.

Professor Chang's team developed fraud detection algorithms that leverage real-time transaction data to identify potentially fraudulent financial transactions across many locations.

The impact on education and academia

Professor Chang teaches business analytics at Aston University. His classes combine theoretical frameworks with practical examples from the business world. His teaching style has been implemented in schools worldwide, incorporating case studies from corporate collaborations with the latest research findings.

He has supervised PhD students who now work in data science departments worldwide. His open-source educational portals offer analytics training tools that are especially valuable for students in underprivileged areas where advanced technical education is difficult to access.

Professor Chang's initiatives have benefited over 100,000 professionals and students worldwide over more than 25 years of teaching and digital education projects.

Industry Collaboration and Research Output

Professor Chang has published over 300 peer-reviewed articles on the ethics of artificial intelligence, as well as data architecture, that are both sustainable and applicable across businesses. He works as a consultant for both enterprises and non-profit organizations, with a primary focus on ethical data use.

His collaborative activities transcend continents, particularly through relationships with Asian institutions that foster knowledge exchange between Eastern and Western data science approaches. These collaborations have had a significant impact on the development of data policies in multiple countries.

He serves on advisory boards for technology regulatory bodies, where he contributes his expertise in AI ethics and data protection regulations. His testimony has helped lawmakers make decisions that strike a balance between the need for new technology and the need to safeguard people's privacy.

Recognition of an award

The British Data Awards selection committee considered eleven candidates for the Data Leader of the Year category. The award recognizes achievements that demonstrate a broad range of applications, technical depth, and long-term effects across multiple sectors.

Professor Chang's work demonstrates how complex data science concepts may be applied in the real world to alleviate societal problems. The award committee lauded him for his ability to translate academic research into practical tools for a variety of fields and groups.

Future Directions in Research

Professor Chang's team is currently focusing on several research initiatives, including the development of a cybersecurity framework for critical infrastructure, privacy-preserving healthcare analytics, and the design of ethical AI systems for autonomous applications. These initiatives keep him focused on developing data science tools that benefit the public.

Professor Chang said the award demonstrates the success of research teams, industrial partners, and academic institutions in collaboration. His present research focuses on harnessing data capabilities to achieve positive social outcomes.

About Professor Victor Chang.

His research focuses on the applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare, cybersecurity, financial technology, and the integration of data science in education. He is a Fellow of several reputable institutions, including BCS, IET, ORS, RSA, IoL, CMI, RSS, IDM and the Honorary Fellow of IoA. He is a member of various international advisory boards and participates in policy discussions on how to make AI development more ethical.

Information on the British Data Awards

The British Data Awards recognize individuals and groups who excel in data science applications, innovative thinking, and leadership. The annual awards highlight work that advances the discipline of data science and demonstrates its applications in various industries.

