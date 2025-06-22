Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year Award Goes to AI-Powered Security Development by Prof. Victor Chang

Prof. Chang holds 2 recent awards with Vice Chancellor Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year 2025

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Victor Chang of Aston University has received an Information Technology Award for his contributions to cybersecurity research and the development of innovative digital security frameworks. He also earned the Best Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year 2025 award.

Prof. Chang's prize highlights his work on AI-powered security solutions that combine federated learning, blockchain authentication, and zero-knowledge-proof technologies. His research aims to help businesses enhance their security while complying with all relevant privacy and legal requirements.

His cybersecurity research spans a variety of technical disciplines. His AI-based threat detection tools analyze network trends to identify emerging security threats. Tests have shown that response times have decreased from minutes to seconds. The professor has also developed federated learning architectures, which enable people to collaborate safely without disclosing sensitive corporate data.

Prof. Chang has worked on Zero-Knowledge Proof methods for securing user credentials, as well as blockchain-based systems that allow people to authenticate their identities without the use of passwords. His authentication systems are designed to complete verification operations in seconds while ensuring compliance with security regulations.

The research addresses scalability concerns by developing solutions that are compatible with multiple systems and industries. His frameworks complement the current organizational architecture, enabling expansion to meet evolving security requirements.

His work spans a variety of domains, including telecommunications networks, industrial systems, autonomous technologies, and financial infrastructure. His cybersecurity development has been published in over 20 academic journals, contributing to the development of international security standards.

“I feel very honored to recognize my contributions and impact" Prof. Chang said. "In a rapidly changing world, we should regularly innovate, improve, and solve problems. We serve the community and contribute continuously. Many thanks for the award and enormous support that I have received!”

Prof. Chang is currently responsible for research initiatives that develop quantum-resistant encryption algorithms and security frameworks for 6G network technology. As digital infrastructure evolves, these projects aim to prepare for future cybersecurity issues.

His research strategy focuses on preventing hazards rather than responding to them after they occur. His work focuses on developing ethical AI and implementing long-term security strategies.

Prof. Chang's expertise in cybersecurity research represents a significant step forward in translating academic research into real-world applications, making enterprises safer. The Information Technology Award acknowledges breakthrough technological innovations as well as the application of research findings to real-world security challenges.

This award highlights the practical value of university-industry collaboration and research that drives measurable outcomes, such as improved system integrity, reduced operational disruption, and strengthened public trust in digital technologies.

This is the third major award he has won since November 2024, demonstrating that his novelty, contributions, and impact on various communities have been recognized. Aston University supports and encourages applied research, real-world solutions, and partnerships between industry and academia, and his achievements exemplify that.

