Notice Issued for South Shore Mental Health Center, Inc. Customers

South Shore Mental Health Center, Inc (Public Water System ID # RI2980141) at 4705A Old Post Road in Charlestown is required to issue a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria was found in the well that serves the water supply. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/. South Shore Mental Health Center, Inc collected a sample at the well on June 10, 2025. E. coli bacteria was present in Drilled Well #1 (BR). The boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Matthew Manni at 401-444-0389.