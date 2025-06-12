Alva Health Wins $500,000 in R&D Funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alva Health, a medical device company pioneering wearable solutions for early stroke detection, has been awarded $500,000 from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase IIB program to conduct research and development on the company’s flagship product: a discreet, wrist-worn system designed to detect stroke symptoms in real time and enable faster access to emergency care.

Stroke remains a leading cause of death and long-term disability, with over 795,000 strokes and 240,000 Transient Ischemic Attacks, also known as mini-strokes, occurring annually in the United States according to the American Heart Association. By continuously monitoring physiological motor asymmetry — a key early indicator of stroke — the AI/ML enabled wearable device alerts caregivers and emergency responders within moments of symptom onset.

“This award is a powerful endorsement of both our scientific progress and the urgent need for early stroke detection solutions for patients living with high stroke risk and their families,” said Dr. Sandra Saldana, CEO and Co-Founder of Alva Health. “It brings us one step closer to ensuring that stroke symptoms never go unnoticed — and that patients receive care when every second counts.”

This Phase IIB award builds upon the company’s earlier Phase I and II grants and is designed to bridge the gap between research and commercialization by leveraging third-party investment. The funding will enable Alva Health to scale product development, expand technical and clinical validation, and prepare for a 510(k) submission for initial commercialization.

Alva Health has demonstrated strong early traction through pilot deployments in senior living communities and remote patient monitoring studies, highlighting the company’s potential to transform the neurological monitoring space. In recognition of its innovative approach to stroke care, Alva Health was recently named a CTIA Wireless Foundation Catalyst 2025 Finalist, for its work using the power of 5G and leading-edge wireless technology to enhance lives and address pressing challenges in American communities.

All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Once a small business is awarded a Phase I SBIR/STTR grant, it becomes eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements totaling up to $2 million. To get started, startups or entrepreneurs submit a written Project Pitch to see if their technology idea could be a good fit for the program. To learn more about America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/.

This grant is supported by the National Science Foundation under Award ID 2039532. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the author and does not necessarily represent the official views of NSF.



About the U.S. National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs:

America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

About Alva Health:

Alva Health is on a mission to eliminate delays in stroke treatment through real-time detection and response. Founded by Dr. Sandra Saldana, Dr. Kevin Sheth, and Dr. Hitten Zaveri, the company brings together expertise in neurology, biomedical, electrical and computer engineering, and machine learning to create a new standard in stroke care. For more information about Alva Health, visit https://www.alva-health.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvahealth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.