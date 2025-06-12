Behavioural Science as Key Driver for Better Decision-Making and Impact
11 June 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – In the framework of UN 2.0 Week, UNITAR took part in the “Behavioural Science Panel – Delivering for Impact” held on 10 June 2025, bringing together Nearly 1,000 participants to explore how evidence-based understanding of human behaviour can improve policies, programmes, and outcomes, emphasising its critical role in transforming how the United Nations operates and delivers on its mandate.
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres UN 2.0 vision is rooted in a quintet of cutting-edge skills - data, digital transformation, behavioural science, innovation, and strategic foresight – essential for making the UN "nimble and agile" for the 21st century.
Mary MacLennan, Senior Advisor on Behavioural Science at the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, explained -
Behavioural science refers to an evidence-based understanding of how we make decisions and respond to policies, programmes, and incentives. We often make assumptions about human behaviour when designing policies, but people don't always act the way we expect them to.
