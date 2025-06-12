Behavioural Science as Key Driver for Better Decision-Making and Impact

11 June 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – In the framework of UN 2.0 Week, UNITAR took part in the “Behavioural Science Panel – Delivering for Impact” held on 10 June 2025, bringing together Nearly 1,000 participants to explore how evidence-based understanding of human behaviour can improve policies, programmes, and outcomes, emphasising its critical role in transforming how the United Nations operates and delivers on its mandate.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres UN 2.0 vision is rooted in a quintet of cutting-edge skills - data, digital transformation, behavioural science, innovation, and strategic foresight – essential for making the UN "nimble and agile" for the 21st century.

Mary MacLennan, Senior Advisor on Behavioural Science at the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, explained -