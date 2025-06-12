De Tomaso Automobili Announces Bitcoin Acceptance for Future Flagship Models

De Tomaso Automobili Accepts Bitcoin Payments For Future Model Lines

One of the first ultra-luxury marques to accept Bitcoin, De Tomaso introduces a modern payment option for its next generation of handcrafted vehicles.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- De Tomaso Automobili proudly announces that it will now accept Bitcoin (BTC) as a form of payment for select future models. This bold adoption positions De Tomaso among a select group of ultra-luxury manufacturers advancing the boundaries of ownership in the digital age.The announcement follows the recent unveiling of the production-specification De Tomaso P72—limited to just 72 individually commissioned units—set for first deliveries in late 2025. Now, through the adoption of cryptocurrency payments, De Tomaso further enhances its offering to a new generation of automotive collectors, those who value exclusivity and global accessibility.HIGHLIGHTSBitcoin (BTC) now accepted for De Tomaso’s upcoming flagship vehicles.Preferred BTC exchange rate incentive introduced for qualifying custodians.De Tomaso invites a new generation of automotive collectors who value global accessibility.De Tomaso is poised to welcome a new generation of discerning automotive collectors—those who value global accessibility and enduring expressions of luxury. As the marque prepares to usher in the next chapter of its exclusive hypercar lineage, the acceptance of Bitcoin introduces a seamless and secure approach to ownership.“This next step expands access to our brand and our vehicles,” said Norman Choi, CEO of De Tomaso. “As we prepare for the next generation of flagship models, it is our way of connecting with those who look beyond convention.”To support this, De Tomaso will offer a preferred exchange rate incentive to qualifying BTC holders through its invitation-only allocation program. For many high-end automotive collectors navigating dynamic economic conditions and shifting financial systems, Bitcoin represents not only a store of value but a trusted, decentralized alternative to traditional payment methods.PRESS CONTACTContact: media@detomaso-automobili.comWebsite: www.detomaso-automobili.com Instagram: @detomaso_officialAbout De Tomaso AutomobiliFounded in Modena in 1959 by Argentine-born racing driver and visionary Alejandro De Tomaso, the marque rose to acclaim by blending Italian design mastery with motorsport spirit. From early prototypes such as the P70 to the iconic Pantera, De Tomaso created machines that defied convention and sparked imagination across continents.Revived in 2014 by Norman Choi, De Tomaso today continues its mission: to honour the past while redefining analogue experiences for a new era. The P72 stands as the brand’s latest icon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.