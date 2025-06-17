NantBioRenewables Unveils Comprehensive Brand Transformation to Accelerate Global Expansion of Sustainable Packaging

Compostable foodservice packaging Biodegradable tableware Compostable straw

Finalist Award-winning innovator unveils new brand identity and digital platform after global recognition for groundbreaking Ocean Calcium Sand technology.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NantBioRenewables , the pioneering sustainable packaging company and part of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's Nant conglomerate, today announced the launch of a comprehensive brand transformation designed to accelerate global market expansion and reinforce its position as the leader in ocean-derived renewable packaging materials.The strategic rebrand includes a modernized branding, state-of-the-art website, enhanced sales materials, and comprehensive digital marketing platform – all designed to support the company's rapid growth following recent international recognition for its revolutionary Wave Ware ™ protein tray technology at the Sustainability Awards by Packaging Europe."This brand transformation reflects our evolution from innovative startup to global market leader," said Barbara Schreiner, Marketing & Communications Manager at NantBioRenewables. "Our new brand identity authentically represents our commitment to breakthrough innovation and environmental stewardship, while providing our customers and partners with professional tools that match the caliber of our world-first technologies."Strategic Brand EvolutionThe comprehensive transformation addresses every customer touchpoint, from initial digital discovery through sales engagement and ongoing partnership support. Key elements include:• Modernized Corporate Identity: New logo design that reflects the company's ocean-derived innovation and environmental mission• Advanced Digital Platform: State-of-the-art website ( www.nantbr.com ) featuring enhanced product showcases, technical resources, and customer engagement tools• Integrated Marketing System: Coordinated brand experience across all customer interactions"This investment in our brand infrastructure demonstrates our commitment to long-term growth and customer success," added Lila Karlsen McNutt, Global Sales & Marketing Director at NantBioRenewables. "As we scale our revolutionary Ocean Calcium Sand technology globally, our customers deserve marketing and sales tools that reflect the premium nature of our innovations."Experienced Team Ready to Support Customer SuccessComplementing the brand transformation, NantBioRenewables has assembled a new sales and marketing team with deep industry expertise to support customer needs. The team brings years of experience in the sustainable packaging industry, positioning them to help clients solve their biggest challenges in sustainability and innovation."Our new team combines decades of collective experience with fresh perspectives on sustainable packaging solutions," said Lila Karlsen McNutt, Global Sales & Marketing Director. "Each team member understands the complexities our customers face and is equipped with both the technical knowledge and industry insight needed to deliver meaningful solutions that drive real business impact."Timing Aligned with International RecognitionThe brand launch follows NantBioRenewables' selection as a finalist in the prestigious Sustainability Awards 2025, where the company's Wave Ware™ protein tray competes alongside industry giants including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Henkel in the highly competitive "Renewables (Pre-Commercialized)" category.This international recognition validates the company's position among the world's most innovative packaging companies and reinforces the strategic timing of the brand transformation to support accelerated market penetration.Ocean Calcium Sand: Revolutionary Technology FoundationAt the heart of NantBioRenewables' market differentiation lies its proprietary Ocean Calcium Sand (OCS) technology – the world's first carbon-negative raw material for compostable packaging. The innovative material removes CO₂ from the atmosphere during biogenic harvest while delivering superior mechanical properties and complete industrial compostability.The company proudly manufactures its products in the USA, including straws, tableware, cutlery, and thermoformed packaging solutions that serve diverse market needs across food service, hospitality, government, and industrial sectors."Our brand transformation ensures that our marketing and sales capabilities match the revolutionary nature of our technology," emphasized Kenn Budlong, Chief Operating Officer. "When customers experience our new brand touchpoints, they immediately understand they're engaging with a premium innovation leader, not just another packaging supplier."Market Impact and Growth StrategyThe brand transformation supports NantBioRenewables' aggressive growth strategy across food service, hospitality, government and industrial markets. Enhanced digital capabilities enable improved lead generation and customer engagement, while professional sales materials accelerate deal closure and customer onboarding.Industry Leadership and Innovation PipelineThe brand transformation positions NantBioRenewables to capitalize on the rapidly growing sustainable packaging market, projected to reach $440 billion by 2030. The company's unique combination of carbon-negative raw materials, proven compostability, and superior performance creates significant competitive advantages in this expanding market."This rebrand represents much more than new marketing materials – it's a strategic platform for accelerated growth and market leadership," said Barbara Schreiner, Marketing & Communications Manager. "Our customers and partners now have access to professional tools and resources that match their own high standards for excellence and innovation."About NantBioRenewablesNantBioRenewables is a pioneering company dedicated to developing innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that address the world's environmental challenges. Through breakthrough technologies like Ocean Calcium Sand and the Wave Ware™ product line, the company is transforming how industries approach packaging while actively contributing to environmental restoration.As part of the Nant conglomerate owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, NantBioRenewables combines cutting-edge research capabilities with strategic resources to accelerate the development and deployment of revolutionary sustainable packaging solutions. Based in Gadsden, Alabama, USA, the company serves customers across food service, hospitality, government, and industrial markets with products that combine superior performance with exceptional environmental benefits.About Wave Ware™Wave Ware™ represents a new generation of sustainable packaging solutions that harness the power of ocean-derived renewable materials. The product line features patented Ocean Calcium Sand technology that delivers carbon-negative raw material sourcing, superior functionality, and complete compostability. Wave Ware™ straws, tableware, and thermoformed products are designed for businesses and consumers who refuse to compromise between performance and environmental responsibility.

