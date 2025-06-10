DDG Hill: WTO members’ engagement vital to unlocking the benefits of digital trade

In her closing remarks, DDG Hill noted that digital technologies were powering the global economy, including international trade. Citing WTO data, she highlighted the dynamic growth of digitally delivered services exports, which in 2024 accounted for 14.5% of global exports in goods and services. She also underscored the transformative impact of digital technologies – not only speeding up trade, but also leading to the creation of entirely new categories of data-driven goods and services.

DDG Hill said digital trade has been not only a growth engine, but also a tool of inclusion, in particular for small and women-led businesses. She pointed out in this regard that while middle-income countries increased their share of global digital services exports by 24% between 2015 and 2022, low-income economies continue to face hurdles.

DDG Hill emphasized that in times of economic uncertainty, stability and predictability in international trade are more important than ever. She pointed to the role of longstanding WTO agreements – such as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) but also the Trade Facilitation Agreement or the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights – in supporting digital trade. These rules remain the cornerstone of the international trading system not only by providing basic disciplines, but also by cutting "red tape", increasing access to digital goods and fostering innovation and technology diffusion.

DDG Hill acknowledged that current WTO rules do not capture certain nuances of digital technologies, from cybersecurity to consumer protection and e-payments. She noted, however, that WTO members are trying to grasp these and other aspects of the digital economy through insightful discussions within the Work Programme on Electronic Commerce. DDG Hill highlighted in this regard the deep level of engagement by many members, including developing economies, in recent discussions on the opportunities and challenges posed by digital trade.

"Finding a balance between openness and protection, innovation and integrity is the defining digital governance challenge of our time," said DDG Hill. She cited a joint WTO–OECD study, which found that convergence towards balanced data flows with appropriate safeguards is the optimal solution that could boost global exports by 3.6% and global GDP by 1.77%. She mentioned in this context the plurilateral agreement on e-commerce is one of the tools that seek to strike such a balance. The agreement – supported by 71 WTO members – lays down rules aiming at facilitating and building trust in e-commerce, while ensuring an open digital trade environment.

DDG Hill further noted the potential of artificial intelligence to help level the playing field for small businesses by lowering market entry barriers, simplifying compliance, and boosting efficiency. She cited the WTO Secretariat report on AI – "Trading with intelligence" – which finds that AI has the potential to benefit low- and lower middle-income countries as much as high-income counterparts in terms of export growth potential. In her view, building digital skills, infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks will be key to harnessing this potential.

Looking ahead to the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14), which will take place in March 2026 in Yaoundé, DDG Hill acknowledged the complexity of the international trading landscape and emphasized the value of discussions on e-commerce. "A meaningful reform of the system seems to be a top priority for many members, and failing to agree on a roadmap towards such a reform would be a missed opportunity," DDG Hill said. "It would also be a missed opportunity to neglect the most dynamic component of international trade over the past few decades".

DDG Hill concluded that trade and digital technologies – when aligned thoughtfully – can be a force for good. "This is why it is particularly important that the WTO remains a vital platform for dialogue, for monitoring developments, and for shaping the rules of tomorrow," DDG Hill said.

