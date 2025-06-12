“Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” inaugurated today

MACAU, June 12 - The “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market”, jointly organised by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (IC, in its Portuguese acronym), is held from today (12 June) to 15 June, at the Hengqin Culture and Art Complex, featuring 150 stalls of cultural and creative products from Mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

The “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” is held from 12 to 15 June, from 2pm to 9pm, at the Hengqin Culture and Art Complex. Through an open call, IC invited 50 Macao’s cultural and creative brands to showcase and sell a range of cultural and creative products, including clothing and accessories, knitted fabric and original illustrations. During the event, a number of performances, as well as gastronomy stalls and “Artistic and Cultural TALK” will be held, fostering the cultural and artistic exchanges between Macao and Mainland China and the industry’s development. In addition, there are special exhibition booths dedicated to the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China and Macao’s Intangible Cultural Heritage items, showcasing and selling related products and handicrafts related to the local intangible cultural heritage.

The opening ceremony was held today (June 12) and was officiated by the Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Fong Fong Tan; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Chief of the Division of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Xu Dongjie; the Member of the Communist Party and Deputy Director-General of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Zhuhai Municipality, Huang Jingjing; the Deputy Director-General of Hengqin Customs, Zhang Lifen; the Chief of the Hengqin Municipal Public Security Bureau, Kuang Guohao; the Chairman and General Manager of Zhuhai Huafa Sports Operation Management Co., Ltd., Lu Pinde; and the Deputy General Manager of Hengqin In-depth Cooperation Asset Operating Co., Ltd., Jin Peng.

IC hopes to provide Macao’s cultural and creative industries more opportunities for development and promotion through deepening cultural exchanges and cooperation with the Hengqin Cooperation Zone, aiming at expanding the cultural and creative markets, enriching the festive characteristics of the Greater Bay Area and related elements, facilitating the sustainable development of cultural and creative industries and contributing to the development of a cultural Greater Bay Area.