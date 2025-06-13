AV Global Overseas Launches New Initiatives to Empower Indian Students for Study Abroad Success

Your journey to becoming a doctor abroad starts with expert guidance. Explore MBBS opportunities in countries like Georgia, Kazakhstan, UK, and Germany – all packed with Universities across Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and the EU await aspiring doctors.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV Global Overseas, a trusted overseas education consultancy, is proud to introduce its specialized MBBS abroad program for Indian students. The initiative supports aspiring doctors in securing admissions to leading medical universities in Georgia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan—countries recognized for affordable education, global recognition, and a welcoming environment for international students.

Why Indian Students Choose MBBS Abroad

With limited government seats and high fees at private medical colleges in India, more students are looking abroad for quality medical education. AV Global Overseas simplifies the process, guiding students through every step—from university selection and application to visa processing and pre-departure support.

Key Benefits

Affordable Tuition: MBBS abroad costs significantly less than private colleges in India, with annual fees ranging from $3,000 to $7,000 in many destinations.

Globally Recognized Degrees: Partner universities are approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC), WHO, and other international bodies.

English-Medium Instruction: Most courses are taught in English, making it easier for Indian students to adapt.

Modern Infrastructure: Students benefit from advanced labs, hospitals, and experienced faculty.

No Donation or Capitation Fees: Admission is transparent, with no hidden costs.

Safe, Welcoming Environment: Countries like Georgia, Russia, and Kazakhstan are known for their hospitality and large Indian student communities.

NMC Guidelines for MBBS Abroad

To practice medicine in India after studying abroad, students must:

Complete at least 4.5 years of academic study and a 12-month internship in the same country.

Study in English-medium programs.

Qualify NEET-UG.

Attend NMC and WHO-recognized universities.

Avoid mid-course transfers.

Country Highlights

Georgia: Offers English-medium MBBS at Tbilisi State Medical University, Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University, and others.

Russia: Known for Crimea Federal University, Kazan Federal University, and Bashkir State Medical University.

Kazakhstan: Features Kazakh National Medical University and South Kazakh State Medical University.

Armenia: Yerevan State Medical University is a top choice.

Nepal: Tribhuvan University and Kathmandu University are popular.

Bangladesh: Dhaka Medical College and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College are preferred for their high FMGE pass rates.

Uzbekistan: Emerging as a destination for modern, English-medium MBBS programs.

AV Global Overseas: Your Trusted Partner

AV Global Overseas provides:

Personalized counseling and university selection.

Comprehensive admission and visa support.

Transparent, ethical guidance.

Ongoing support throughout the MBBS journey.

How to Apply

Indian students interested in MBBS abroad can contact AV Global Overseas for a free expert counseling session. The team will help with university shortlisting, application preparation, visa arrangements, and pre-departure orientation.

About AV Global Overseas

AV Global Overseas is a leading overseas education consultancy based in Nagpur, India, dedicated to helping Indian students pursue world-class medical education abroad with integrity and support.

For more information or to schedule a free counseling session, please contact AV Global Overseas directly via WhatsApp - +918530450888 or +918530490888

