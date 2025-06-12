Ambassador Launches Hiro: The AI Feedback Engine Built to Replace NPS and Other Feedback Tools

Hiro, Ambassador’s AI-powered feedback engine, turns real-time customer sentiment into actions like referrals, reviews, and loyalty rewards

Ambassador launches Hiro, the AI feedback engine built to replace NPS—turning emotion, voice, and behavior into real-time customer action.

The convergence of Marcomm and conversational AI is here, and Hiro is leading the way.” — John Larson, Co-Founder/CSO (Zipwhip Co-Founder sold to Twilio for $850M)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador, the AI network that converts customer signals into real-time customer actions, today introduced Hiro — an AI-powered feedback engine designed to reimagine how organizations interpret and respond to customer sentiment.

Unlike static surveys or traditional Net Promoter Scores (NPS), Hiro draws on voice, tone, and behavioral cues to surface emotional signals from customer interactions — delivering a more dynamic understanding of the customer experience.

“We didn’t just build a smarter feedback tool — we built the intelligence layer that ties it all together,” said Geoff McDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Ambassador. “Hiro is our answer to what clients have been quietly asking for: a better way to understand their customers.”

He continued, “We asked customers if they still take surveys — most said no. We asked brands how confident they were in the data coming from those surveys — and most admitted they were still making major business decisions based on partial or outdated insight. That’s when we knew something needed to change.”

⸻

Why We Built Hiro

Over the past year, Ambassador’s team noticed a consistent pattern: brands were struggling to capture timely and meaningful feedback. Referrals, loyalty, incentives, and reviews — all were being used as indirect proxies for customer sentiment.

Ambassador’s existing platform already facilitated these interactions, but Hiro was developed to unify and elevate that process — transforming passive signals into actionable insight.

⸻

More Than Feedback — A System of Intelligence

Ambassador’s platform turns customer activity into insight. Hiro enhances this further by applying real-time intelligence. Through voice biomarkers and contextual sentiment, Hiro surfaces high-intent moments and uncovers unseen patterns in customer behavior.

These signals can support a variety of outcomes — from identifying when a customer is primed to refer a friend, to recognizing potential churn before it occurs.

⸻

Rethinking NPS: Introducing the Ambassador Score

Net Promoter Score (NPS) has long been a standard in customer measurement — but it offers limited insight into customer behavior or intent. According to Gartner, 80% of customer service organizations are expected to move away from legacy satisfaction metrics like NPS by 2025.

To address this, Hiro introduces the Ambassador Score — a dynamic, predictive signal that adapts in real time to how customers feel and behave.

“Hiro turns customer emotion into real-time opportunity,” said John Larson, Co-Founder and CSO of Ambassador. “It’s not just a better way to collect feedback. It’s a smarter way to interpret and apply it.”

As Co-Founder of Zipwhip — acquired by Twilio for $850M — Larson brings deep expertise in scaling conversational platforms. “This is the next evolution,” he added. “The convergence of Marcomm and conversational AI is here, and Hiro is leading the way.”

⸻

Availability

Hiro is now available as part of the Ambassador platform. Organizations can access the tool on a usage-only basis during a 60-day early access period.

To learn more, visit: https://getambassador.com/ai-feedback

⸻

About Ambassador

Ambassador is the AI network that converts customer signals into real-time customer actions. From referrals and reviews to loyalty, surveys, and incentives, brands use Ambassador to grow through conversation — not guesswork.

What is Conversation Commerce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.