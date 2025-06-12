Robert U. Montgomery, Award-Winning, Writer and Journalist, Delivers a Powerful Message of Conservation and Hope

Robert U. Montgomery

Driven by a deep respect for the natural world, Robert U. Montgomery inspires others to love and protect it through his writing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert U. Montgomery, acclaimed author and seasoned journalist, continues to captivate readers with stories that invite reflection, connection, and appreciation for the natural world. Best known for his novels They’re Back and Wolfchild, as well as an inspiring lineup of children’s books, Montgomery writes with a reverence for nature and a belief in its ability to enrich lives in unexpected ways.

For copies of Montgomery's inspiring works, click here: https://howlerbooks.com/

“They’re Back is me taking a look at the joys and beauty of nature and wanting others to share that experience,” Montgomery explains. “The idea came from a personal experience, an encounter with a white wolf that made me realize just how deeply connected we are to the wild. Wolves are one of the most misunderstood and persecuted animals in history, and I wanted to show that they deserve a place here, just as much as we do.”

Montgomery’s background as a conservation writer and decades of outdoor exploration inform his storytelling, which highlights the interconnectedness between people and the planet. His work encourages readers to spend more time in nature, to notice the beauty in its rhythms, and to take on the responsibility of being caretakers.

His message echoes recent encouraging news. According to a May 2025 report by the Center for Biological Diversity, three new wolf packs have been confirmed in California, a promising sign for the species and a testament to the resilience of nature when given the chance to recover.

“Wolves returning to California is a reminder that healing is possible,” Montgomery says. “It takes understanding, patience, and effort, but nature is capable of amazing things when we give it the space and respect it needs.”

From children’s literature that instills wonder and stewardship at a young age to novels that stir emotional and philosophical thought, Montgomery’s work is rooted in a love for the outdoors and a desire to help others rediscover that same connection.

“I used to feel angry when I saw trash in the woods,” he reflects. “But that changed when I began picking it up. It's not about blame, it’s about doing what we can. We all have a role to play, and it starts with simple, personal choices.”

Montgomery’s stories are driven by presence. By encouraging people to look up from their screens and return to the woods, the rivers, and the wide skies, he reminds readers of something essential: nature isn’t something separate from humanity; it’s a part of its identity.

“This isn’t your world or mine,” Montgomery concludes. “This planet belongs to all of us. And together, we can choose to make it better.”

About Robert U. Montgomery

Robert U. Montgomery is a former educator who turned his lifelong love of nature into a full-time writing career. For more than three decades, he has written extensively about adventure, fishing, conservation, and the outdoors. His body of work includes essays, short stories, poetry, novels, and children’s books.

Having lived in six states and traveled to 47, his assignments and research have taken him around the globe, from the rivers of South America to the plains of Africa. He is the founder of RUM Publishing and shares his work through his website: https://howlerbooks.com/

Montgomery is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Visit his website for more information, https://howlerbooks.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.