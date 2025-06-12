Dyslexia Canada Announces Winners of the 2025 Educational Excellence Awards

TORONTO, CANADA, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, Dyslexia Canada’s Educational Excellence Awards recognize exceptional educators who are making a meaningful difference in the lives of students with dyslexia. These prestigious awards celebrate educators who are dedicated to embracing evidence-based practices, prioritizing early identification, and ensuring every student has the opportunity to learn to read and succeed.

We are delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 Educational Excellence Awards:

- Megan Norris, Literacy Coach, First Nation School Board - Whitehorse, Yukon

- Pamela Guilbault, Superintendent, Catholic Independent Schools of the Nelson Diocese - Kelowna, British Columbia

- Heather Kierstead, Principal, Florence MacDougall Community School, Fort Vermilion School Division - High Level, Alberta

- Carrie Wood, Learning Support Teacher, Winnipeg School Division - Winnipeg, Manitoba

- Sheila Piggott, Lindsay Bowen and the Literacy Team, Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board - Peterborough, Ontario

- Kingsdale Academy Literacy Team, led by Kathryn Byrne & Lia Ciarallo, Lester B. Pearson School Board - Montreal, Quebec

- K-5 Literacy Team, Anglophone West School District - Fredericton, New Brunswick

- Kimberly Phillips, School-Based Reading Specialist, Cowan Heights Elementary - St. John’s, Newfoundland

These educators and teams have shown exceptional leadership, creativity, and heart in transforming their classrooms, schools, districts and communities. Their efforts have not only improved literacy outcomes for students with dyslexia but have also uplifted countless others who might have otherwise struggled to learn.

By setting high expectations and ensuring that all students receive the support they need to meet and exceed them, these leaders are building a culture of possibility and belonging. Dyslexia Canada proudly celebrates their impact and thanks the outstanding educators who are reshaping education through their unwavering belief in every student’s potential.

For more information, visit Dyslexia Canada’s website.

