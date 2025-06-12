Codeaid Adds Expert Mode to AI Interviewer for Customizable Automated Interviews

Challenges vs. Interviews Comparison Create Custom Question in Expert Mode JavaScript Interview Overview

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Codeaid , a company known for its practical coding assessments, has launched Expert Mode on its AI Interviewer platform—a tool that allows hiring teams to deliver and evaluate technical interviews automatically, with no live interviewer required. The new Expert Mode feature gives developers and technical recruiters more control over the content, structure, and scoring of each interview, enabling them to design assessments that better reflect the skills they’re looking for. AI Interviewer Expert Mode allows interviews to be carefully crafted such that questions are custom, AI-resilient and skill-level appropriate to optimize real-world results.Whether you're hiring for a mid-level backend developer or a senior front-end engineer, the tools now available in Expert Mode let you shape the interview to fit the role exactly. No more shoehorning questions into a generic format. You can closely collaborate with the AI to craft the perfect questions and be sure that the AI understands how to grade them.“I’ve done a lot of technical hiring, and I always felt boxed in by overly automated platforms,” said Mladen Lazic, VP at Codeaid. “What we needed was a way to combine efficiency with the freedom and flexibility to tailor interviews to our specific requirements. Expert Mode gives us that flexibility. It works with us, not instead of us.”More Customization. Less Guesswork.With Expert Mode, users can:- Write questions manually, or use built-in tools to generate a first draft and edit it- Edit every part of a question before it goes live- Establish answer guidelines to ensure consistent grading- Preview how grading will work before a candidate ever sees the testBeyond customization, Expert Mode also simplifies and accelerates the hiring process, offering practical advantages for both candidates and hiring teams:- Asynchronous interviews: Candidates complete assessments on their own schedule, eliminating the need to coordinate calendars.- Instant results: Submissions are processed immediately, allowing hiring teams to review outcomes without delay.- Faster decision-making: Reduced turnaround time helps teams move quickly without compromising on quality.- Broad technical support: Expert Mode works across 100+ supported technologies.- Seamless integration: Built directly into Codeaid’s assessment platform, no additional setup required.Flexible Interview Design for Every Hiring WorkflowExpert Mode isn't just about writing questions. It's about refining the entire process. Codeaid’s platform gives companies the freedom to start with a clean slate—selecting the exact role, skill level, and technologies they’re hiring for. From there, they can build their interview step-by-step, customizing as they go.Key highlights:- Choose from multiple formats: coding, multiple choice, open-ended, and code reviews- Grade candidate responses against real examples- Simulate how your criteria will affect scoring- Track candidate behavior like response time and editing history- Use built-in analytics to review overall performance and flag issuesThis update supports two distinct workflows adapted for different users.- Recruiters can launch interviews quickly using prebuilt tools and templates, then review the results through auto-scored reports—no technical expertise required.- Engineers, on the other hand, have full control over the interview content and question flow, allowing them to craft assessments that align precisely with the role’s requirements.By offering both levels of customization, Codeaid ensures that the hiring process works smoothly, whether it's driven by a recruiter, a hiring manager, or a senior developer.Now AvailableExpert Mode is now available to all Codeaid users across every subscription plan. The feature is built directly into the platform’s technical interview workflow, so there’s no need for a separate setup or onboarding process. In just a few minutes, hiring teams can begin creating customized coding assessments that reflect their real-world needs.Whether you’re setting up quick screens for junior developers or crafting in-depth technical interviews for senior engineers, Expert Mode gives you the flexibility and control to build high-quality, role-specific evaluations from day one.About CodeaidCodeaid helps companies evaluate software engineers with practical, real-world tests. Its platform is designed for fast, flexible hiring with minimal bias. Whether teams need to screen junior developers or assess senior candidates for high-impact roles, Codeaid makes it possible to do it all in one place.

