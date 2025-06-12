OpenPayd Showcases Stablecoin Innovation Amid Industry Buzz at Stablecon 2025

At Stablecon 2025, OpenPayd took the opportunity to connect with industry peers, thought leaders and innovators driving the future of digital assets.

Stablecon felt like a genuine inflexion point. The calibre of attendees and the openness of dialogue were unlike anything I’ve seen in the space in recent years. ” — Michael Treacy, Director of Marketing and Business Development at OpenPayd

The event, held at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City, attracted over 1,500 attendees, including more than 750 C-suite executives and 100+ speakers from leading fintech and crypto firms. Representing OpenPayd at the event were Chief Financial Officer David Bull and Director of Marketing and Business Development Michael Treacy, who engaged in discussions around the growing role of stablecoins in global commerce and financial infrastructure.Michael Treacy's impressions of the event's energy and community:"Stablecon felt like a genuine inflexion point. The calibre of attendees and the openness of dialogue were unlike anything I've seen in the space in recent years. Whether it was founders building multi-chain settlement platforms or policy leaders focused on stablecoin regulation, the message was consistent: interoperability and trust are the next frontier. It was a privilege to represent OpenPayd and show how our infrastructure is already solving many of the pain points others are just beginning to tackle."Earlier in the same week, OpenPayd announced a major expansion of its platform capabilities with the launch of a rail-agnostic stablecoin infrastructure . The new solution enables businesses to move and manage fiat and digital assets — including major stablecoins — across local and international payment rails and blockchain networks, all through a single unified API.Crucially, the platform is designed to simplify on- and off-ramping between fiat currencies and stablecoins, facilitate global settlements, and support 24/7 cross-border payments. The infrastructure supports real-time visibility of balances and transactions across both blockchain and traditional banking networks, significantly reducing operational friction for digital businesses.The event's focus on interoperability, compliance, and the future of programmable money aligned closely with OpenPayd's mission. The company's recent announcement served as a natural backdrop for conversations around practical implementation of stablecoins in regulated environments — a challenge that many attendees echoed during the conference. OpenPayd's active engagement at the event signals a deepening commitment to building that future, one real-time payment at a time.With over €130 billion in annualised payment volume processed and more than 750 clients globally, OpenPayd continues to position itself at the heart of embedded finance and digital asset infrastructure. As stablecoins mature and enterprise adoption accelerates, OpenPayd's latest infrastructure offers businesses the tools to scale seamlessly in a fragmented and fast-moving global payments landscape.

