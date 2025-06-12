LifeStar and Vermeg Establish Groundbreaking 10-Year Partnership to Innovate Insurance Customer Experience

LifeStar and Vermeg partnering for a decade to transform insurance

LifeStar and Vermeg have joined forces in a 10 year strategic partnership aimed at supporting LifeStar’s technological growth.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStar , a leading European Life & Health Insurer, and Vermeg , a global software provider leader in the financial services industry, have joined forces in a 10-year strategic partnership aimed at supporting LifeStar’s growth to become a key player in Southern Europe through the use of state-of-the-art technology.The first success of this new partnership was the opening of the Italian market for LifeStar by enabling the launch of new products distributed by LifeStar’s Italian broker partner Bright Life. The new technology deployed by Vermeg enabled a fast time-to-market and will support new market expansions in the future.Under this strategic alliance, Vermeg will serve as LifeStar's primary technology partner, implementing a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This innovative approach aims to streamline processes, enhance user experience, and elevate operational efficiency. LifeStar will offer personalized services, automate key processes, mitigate risks, improve claims assessment, and provide superior customer support leveraging AI.Central to the partnership is the modernization of LifeStar's architecture and the implementation of a digital workplace for its agents, seamlessly integrated with Vermeg 's " Solife " back-office solution. This will create an advanced digital ecosystem, enabling enhanced process automation and efficiency. LifeStar's agents and handlers will be empowered to focus on added-value tasks, driving market share growth and supporting expansion efforts in the Life Insurance sector across Southern Europe.Prof. Paolo Catalfamo, Chairman of LifeStar Holding, expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating, "Our alliance with Vermeg represents a significant leap forward. With Vermeg 's cutting-edge technology solutions, we are able to transform our global architecture and introduce a new digital platform that empowers our agents. This partnership strengthens our commitment to operational excellence and market growth, both locally and internationally."Francisco Jarrega, General Manager Continental Europe of Vermeg, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing "The long-term collaboration between LifeStar and Vermeg is the perfect example of how the right technology can help insurers achieve growth and digitization while empowering their employees with the right tools. Our combined strengths with LifeStar in innovation and commitment to excellence lay the foundation for this strategic alliance, showcasing Vermeg’s expansion in Malta, Italy and Southern Europe.”About LifeStar Insurance:LifeStar Insurance plc. is a European leading provider of insurance products in, offering a comprehensive range of protection, savings, investment, and retirement life insurance products. The company operates a vast network of Tied Insurance Intermediaries and is a subsidiary of LifeStar Holding plc.About Vermeg:Vermeg is a leading provider of business solutions for the insurance and banking industries.For 30 years, Vermeg has been supporting over +160 clients in their transformation programs across the entire value chain.It is empowering insurance institutions to create efficient solutions, unburdened by legacy constraints, fostering agility and accelerating innovation.

