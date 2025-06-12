Press Release

Nokia expands IP routing portfolio to utilities with new platforms to boost smart grid modernization

New routers offer built-in quantum-safe security, advanced synchronization, and automation capabilities—future-proofing mission critical networks.

Upgrades enable utilities to evolve their communications infrastructure for smart grid technologies.

12 June 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a significant expansion of its industry-leading IP routing portfolio geared towards mission critical networks including utilities that are transitioning to smart grid technologies. Nokia is expanding and enhancing its 7705 Service Aggregation Router (SAR) and Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR) platforms to address the escalating demand for secure, scalable, and high-performance networking infrastructure.

Utilities worldwide are rolling out smart grid technologies to tackle multiple urgent challenges at once. These systems are designed to make the grid more resilient in the face of climate disruptions and growing cyber threats. At the same time, they support the integration of distributed energy resources—like rooftop solar and battery storage—crucial for hitting net-zero emissions targets. Smart grids also improve operational efficiency and real-time monitoring through IEC 61850-enabled automation. Beyond technical gains, they help utilities stay compliant with fast-changing regulations and government mandates, ensuring the grid is ready for the future.

Nokia’s expansion delivers end-to-end, secure, and adaptable IP routing solutions that scale from the enterprise edge to the data center core, helping utilities evolve their communications infrastructure for smart grid technologies. Nokia’s 7705 SAR and 7250 IXR platforms provide advanced capabilities to deliver application-aware communications for TDM and IP/Ethernet services. Built to meet the needs of utilities, the Nokia platforms allow support for legacy protective relays, SCADA RTUs and IEC 61850 IEDs with precise frequency and time synchronization distribution across the grid. Utilities can also counter escalating cybersecurity threats, including those enabled by quantum computing, by deploying Nokia’s advanced quantum-safe MACsec encryption. And because the pervasive use of substation CCTV cameras and sensors continue to drive up bandwidth use, the new Nokia platforms ensure their networks can scale to 100 GE and 400 GE to support these critical applications and future high-capacity services.

“Our energy customers are demanding networks that not only deliver bandwidth but also endure the harshest conditions, meet strict timing needs, and prepare them for quantum-era threats. With these latest additions, we’re reinforcing our commitment to mission-critical connectivity, building on the proven versatility of our Nokia 7705 SAR and 7250 IXR platforms to give utilities unmatched flexibility, performance, and security,” said Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IP Networks, Nokia.

