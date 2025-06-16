Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch Community Opens in Littleton, Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch, a community offering two collections of luxury homes in Jefferson County, Colorado. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 7200 South Wright Way in Littleton.

Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch is an extraordinary new home community offering two collections of luxury home designs with sophisticated finishes. One- and two-story single-family homes include flexible floor plans with 1,797 to 3,828+ square feet including 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 5.5 baths, and 3-car garages. First-floor primary bedroom suites and options for 4-car garages are available on select home designs. Homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch offers the last opportunity to build a new home in the highly desirable and amenity-rich community that is surrounded by miles of trails and quick mountain access. Homeowners will enjoy a quiet location with access to established master plan amenities including recreational facilities, an equestrian center, pools, and parks.





“Our new home collections located in the amenity-rich Ken-Caryl Ranch master plan truly exemplify the Toll Brothers luxury lifestyle that we’re known for,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We encourage home shoppers to visit soon to tour available home designs and be among the first to select their new home site in this stunning new community in a great location.”



Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community is located just 18 miles from downtown Denver, offering easy access to Colorado State Highway 470 and the Rocky Mountains.



For more information on Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Colorado, visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeff6f87-fa87-484e-917b-796d63bd99d3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84eec562-2bd7-48a1-bc86-753dc483b330

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch offers luxury single-family homes in Littleton, Colorado. Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch “Our new home collections located in the amenity-rich Ken-Caryl Ranch master plan truly exemplify the Toll Brothers luxury lifestyle that we’re known for,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.