Groundbreaking of Sullivan County Broadband Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of a $29.9 million broadband infrastructure project in Sullivan County that will bring high-speed internet access to more than 22,000 homes and businesses across the region's rural and mountainous terrain. The project, funded through New York State's Municipal Infrastructure Program under the ConnectALL initiative, represents the largest single broadband investment in Sullivan County's history and advances the Governor's commitment to ensuring every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. The groundbreaking will mark the beginning of construction on 253 miles of fiber optic cable and an expansion on an existing tower that will work in conjunction with Sullivan County's 11 existing towers to deliver broadband service to previously unserved and underserved locations.

“Today marks a historic turning point for Sullivan County — we're finally bridging the gap that has held back too many communities for far too long,” Governor Hochul said. “This publicly-owned infrastructure isn't just about faster internet — it's about opening doors to better healthcare, education, and economic opportunities that access to high speed internet brings to the table. No New Yorker should be left behind simply because of where they live, and this project ensures that rural communities have the same access to opportunity as anywhere else in our state.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Municipal Infrastructure Program highlights New York State's commitment to innovative, equitable broadband solutions. By prioritizing public ownership, we ensure broadband connectivity is universally accessible, affordable, and sustainable. This investment will make a tangible difference in the daily lives of Sullivan County residents — helping students succeed in school, supporting small businesses, and expanding access to telehealth and other vital services.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Access to high-speed internet is not luxury, but a necessity, a utility as vital as electricity for everyday life. Today, Sullivan County takes a major step towards closing the digital divide. I was proud to deliver a whopping $30 million in federal funding to boost affordable, high-quality internet access for more than 22,000 homes throughout Sullivan County. These federal resources will help families stay connected to education, to healthcare, economic opportunity, and each other. When I led the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I made sure there was funding for long term investments like this that would create good paying jobs helping build the 21st century infrastructure needed to make high-speed internet reach every corner of New York State.”

Assemblymember Paula Kay said, “High-speed internet is not a luxury — it’s a lifeline. I’m proud to stand with Governor Hochul as we break ground on this record investment. By leveraging public-private partnership, we’re making sure families can learn, work, and thrive right here in Sullivan County.”

Sullivan County Legislature Chair Nadia Rajsz said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s visionary support of upstate New York and the historic funding provided by the State’s ConnectALL program, Sullivan County is about to experience an incredible transformation that simply could not have happened otherwise. Together with our partner Archtop Fiber, we will be bringing high-speed Internet access to every corner of Sullivan, providing an essential service where it is needed most.”

Sullivan County faces unique broadband deployment challenges due to its rural and mountainous terrains. Under the innovative public-private partnership model, Sullivan County will own the infrastructure while Archtop Fiber LLC will serve as internet service provider, ensuring competitive pricing and service options for residents and businesses. Construction on the fiber network will begin following the groundbreaking ceremony, with the first connections anticipated within 18 months. The project will be completed in phases, prioritizing areas with the greatest need while ensuring minimal disruption to local communities.

The Sullivan County broadband project is part of Governor Hochul's broader ConnectALL initiative, which has committed over $1 billion to expanding broadband access across New York State as essential infrastructure for economic recovery and long-term prosperity. Funded through the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the American Rescue Plan's Capital Projects Fund, the Municipal Infrastructure Program utilizes a public ownership model that serves the public interest while creating an open-access network for multiple internet service providers, promoting competition and keeping costs affordable for consumers. To date, ConnectALL has awarded over $240 million through the program, funding construction of nearly 2,400 miles of broadband infrastructure that will reach 98,000 locations across New York State. ConnectALL has expanded the program to nearly $300 million and is currently reviewing additional applications. Visit the ConnectALL Projects Dashboard for more information on Municipal Infrastructure Program projects.

Governor Hochul’s ConnectALL Initiative

Governor Hochul has made expanding broadband access a cornerstone of her administration's efforts to create a more equitable New York. Through the ConnectALL initiative, New York State is investing $1 billion to transform the state's digital infrastructure, enhance competition among providers, and ensure that every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. For more information on the ConnectALL initiative visit broadband.ny.gov.