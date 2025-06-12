Australia Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025-2033

The Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market size reached USD 24.03 Billion in 2024.

AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝟑𝐏𝐋) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑," offers a comprehensive analysis of the Australia third-party (3PL) industry growth. The report includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.The Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market size reached USD 24.03 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝟑𝐏𝐋) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟒.𝟑𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04% during 2025-2033.Base Year: 2024𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2025-2033𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2019-2024𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: USD 24.03 Billion𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: USD 44.32 Billion𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑): 7.04% CAGR𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:As e-commerce grows and regional warehousing requirements increase, demand for technology-driven fulfillment is escalating leading to a burgeoning market. Companies are now putting a priority on flexible, scalable logistics solutions, allowing for a faster delivery, inventory control, and operational efficiency across a range of business models and areas.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬▪️Increased Demand for Smart Fulfillment: Tech-enabled fulfillment is core to the 3PL business. As Australian e-commerce volumes have increased, customers expect expedited and accurate deliveries. In response, logistics companies have procured next-level software, warehouse management systems (WMS), and automation to enhance inventory visibility and improve operation efficiency. In September 2024, Softeon entered into the Australian and New Zealand markets with its WMS and fulfillment capabilities that expedites warehouse modernization.▪️Emergence of Localized 3PL Offerings: The business is hydrating to make room for localized business needs including region-appropriate flexibility. In April 2024, Spot On Warehouse Solutions grew their operations in Brisbane with customized storage plans, a smooth return process and experienced, monitored inventory both day and night, representing the trend of regional growth and flexible logistics practices.▪️Agility and Scalability: Turbulence in demand, whether from seasonality, unexpected promotional opportunities or expansion into new markets, has awaked the need for agile warehousing, fulfillment and transport. Local 3PLs that were adaptive, cost effective and could safeguard inventory were increasingly the preferred shipping partner.▪️End-to-End Digital Control : Now businesses want a 3PL that can offer them not just storage and transport, but also digital control, real time operational insight and responsive service.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭▪️E‑commerce & exchange surge: Online retail development and rising worldwide exchange request adaptable coordinations bolster.▪️Tech appropriation & robotization: 3PLs contribute in AI, IoT, mechanical autonomy, real‑time following, and shrewd distribution centers for effectiveness.▪️Foundation & government back: Boosted by road/rail venture and rising last‑mile conveyance needs.▪️Outsourcing & versatility: Companies outsource coordinations to 3PLs for fetched reserve funds, adaptability, and supply chain mastery𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:▪️Railways▪️Roadways▪️Waterways▪️Airways𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:▪️Dedicated Contract Carriage▪️Domestic Transportation Management▪️International Transportation Management▪️Warehousing and Distribution▪️Value Added Logistics Services𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:▪️Manufacturing▪️Retail▪️Healthcare▪️Automotive▪️Others𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:▪️Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales▪️Victoria & Tasmania▪️Queensland▪️Northern Territory & Southern Australia▪️Western Australia𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬▪️Softeon’s 2024 entry into Australia and New Zealand introduced advanced WMS and fulfillment tools, accelerating warehouse modernization.▪️Spot On Warehouse Solutions expanded its Brisbane footprint, providing tailored logistics support and scalable warehousing for diverse industries.▪️The sector is witnessing increased adoption of automation and digital tools to enhance efficiency and meet rising customer expectations.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭Market Performance (2019-2024)Market Outlook (2025-2033)Industry Catalysts and ChallengesSegment-wise Historical and Future Market AssessmentSWOT AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisComprehensive Competitive Landscape Mapping𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝟏𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟎-𝟏𝟐 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬.𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=32731&flag=E 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:▪️How has the Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?▪️What is the breakup of the Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market on the basis of transport?▪️What is the breakup of the Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market on the basis of service type?▪️What is the breakup of the Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market on the basis of end use?▪️What is the breakup of the Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market on the basis of region?▪️What are the various stages in the value chain of the Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market?▪️What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market?▪️What is the structure of the Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market and who are the key players?▪️What is the degree of competition in the Australia third-party logistics (3PL) market?𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬IMARC Group is a leading market research company that provides management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our solutions include comprehensive market intelligence, custom consulting, and actionable insights to help organizations make informed decisions and achieve sustainable growth.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬IMARC Group134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel No: (D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-631-791-1145

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.