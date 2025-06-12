Spencer Christensen to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spencer Christensen, owner of Grand Mesa Lodge and entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building from nothing, mastering grit, and transforming extreme challenges into thriving ventures.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Christensen will explore how resilience, hard work, and fast decision-making helped him turn bankruptcy into opportunity. He breaks down how building systems, working 100-hour weeks, and trusting his instincts enabled him to grow a pest control business—and ultimately acquire and transform Colorado’s historic Grand Mesa Lodge. Viewers will walk away with a blueprint for overcoming adversity and taking action even when the odds are stacked against them.“From nothing, you can build something that lasts,” said Christensen.Spencer’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/spencer-christensen

