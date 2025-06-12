RAAPID Hosts Executive Webinar on CMS RADV Audit Expansion

RAAPID Hosting Webinar on RADV Audits

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAAPID, the Microsoft M12 venture-backed risk adjustment technology company, will host a C-suite-focused webinar addressing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' historic expansion of Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) audits to all 550 Medicare Advantage plans.

The webinar titled "Don't Wait for the Notice: How to Prepare for RADV Audits Now" will take place on June 20, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 11:40 AM EST. The 40-minute session is designed specifically for healthcare executives facing immediate organizational preparedness challenges.

Registration is available at - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dJ0YqkXnR8KYV_evNXrciQ#/registration.

CMS's announcement represents an 800% increase in audit scope, moving from approximately 60 plans annually to universal coverage of all Medicare Advantage organizations. The expansion includes the deployment of 2,000 medical coders and advanced analytical tools designed to identify unsupported diagnoses across the entire ecosystem. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission estimates $40 billion in excess payments to Medicare Advantage plans compared to traditional Medicare, creating substantial financial exposure for organizations lacking robust audit preparation infrastructure.

The webinar will be led by Wynda Clayton, MS, RHIT, a recognized industry leader with over 20 years of experience in risk adjustment, coding, and compliance. As a seasoned RADV auditor and educator, Clayton focuses on maximizing coding accuracy while maintaining regulatory standards. Chris Lally, Vice President of Operations at RAAPID, will moderate the session. Lally brings over 30 years of healthcare operations expertise, including extensive experience in risk adjustment and revenue cycle management.

Unlike operational compliance training, this session addresses strategic business implications for senior leadership. Attendees will learn about financial risk assessment through multi-million dollar extrapolation scenarios showing cascade effects of audit findings. The session covers crisis prevention frameworks with executive tools for identifying vulnerabilities before CMS review, defense strategies using proven approaches that have protected health plans from significant penalties, and leadership action plans including immediate responsibilities and critical team questions for 48-hour implementation.

The webinar will address how organizations can compete with CMS's advanced analytical capabilities. RAAPID's AI-powered platform combines DocumentAI and Neuro-Symbolic Clinical AI to transform unstructured medical data into actionable insights for audit defense. "CMS is bringing sophisticated technology to this enforcement effort," said Lally. "Organizations continuing to rely on manual processes face significant disadvantages in the new audit environment."

The session targets healthcare executives at Medicare Advantage plans, ACA health plans, ACOs, and value-based care risk-bearing entities. Target attendees include Chief Executive Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Chief Compliance Officers, VP of Risk Adjustment, Director of Compliance, Risk Adjustment Managers, Coding Managers and Directors, Revenue Cycle Directors, Quality Assurance Managers, Audit Managers, and Operations Directors.

Founded in 2022 by healthcare technology veterans, RAAPID specializes in AI-powered risk adjustment solutions. Following a Series A investment from M12, Microsoft's venture fund, the HITRUST-certified platform serves Medicare Advantage, ACA, Medicare ACO, and Medicaid programs. Registration for the complimentary webinar is available at RAAPID's website as organizations face immediate audit preparation requirements.

