ElevateOS Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Class A Community Living with Personalized Services

ElevateOS marks a decade of innovation, offering all-in-one technology solutions for luxury apartment communities across the U.S.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElevateOS, a technology solutions provider for Class A multifamily communities, marks its 10th anniversary this year, representing a decade of addressing operational challenges in the luxury residential market. The company, which launched in 2014 offering personal services to luxury apartment buildings, has evolved into a unified platform serving property managers and developers across the United States.

The milestone reflects broader changes in the multifamily housing sector, where property managers have increasingly sought solutions to address what the industry terms "app fatigue" among residents. According to company data, their average client consolidates over seven different resident apps, vendors, and service providers through the ElevateOS platform.

"We launched in 2014 offering personal services to luxury apartment buildings," said Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS. "After witnessing a proliferation of different fragmented industries all trying to force residents to download random apps, slowly deteriorating the resident experience, we decided to do something about it."

The company's platform combines traditional property management operations with on-demand personal services through a white-labeled resident application. Services include housekeeping, personal training, massage therapy, pet services, TV mounting, and private chef services. The system integrates with existing property management systems, including Yardi, Entrata, and RealPage.

Addressing Industry Consolidation Needs

The company's development aligns with industry trends toward service consolidation in Class A properties. ElevateOS reports that clients reduce point solutions by up to 75% through its platform while increasing net operating income by $23 per unit per month and resident retention by 10%.

The platform serves properties including Wolf Point East in Chicago, Alluvion Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, The Victor in Dallas, and Optima Signature in Chicago. Current clients include property management companies such as Hines, Bozzuto, Northwood Ravin, Morguard, Onni, Cushman & Wakefield, Greystar, Willow Bridge, and Watertown.

In 2024, the company rebranded to ElevateOS and launched its all-in-one technology platform. The system now includes a white-labeled resident app, property management hub, personal services marketplace, and professional event planning services.

Technology Integration and Data Analytics

The platform provides property managers with resident engagement insights not typically available through traditional property management systems. Features include rent payment processing, maintenance request management, amenity reservations, access control, document storage, and resident communication tools.

The company's event planning division organizes on-site resident events for property managers, handling marketing, promotion, and execution through the integrated platform. These events are designed to increase community engagement, boost online reputation, and support property managers' social media presence.

ElevateOS won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards and reported over 100 percent growth in 2021. The company currently works with what it describes as the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry.

Market Position and Service Scope

The platform addresses operational challenges specific to Class A properties, where residents typically expect hotel-style amenities and services. By consolidating multiple service providers into a single platform, the company aims to reduce operational complexity for property management teams and increase usage while maintaining service quality.

The personal services component staffs and manages concierge-like services that residents can book on-demand through their building's branded app. This approach allows property managers to offer expanded amenity packages without directly hiring additional staff or managing multiple vendor relationships.

The company's professional event planning team maintains partnerships across the country to deliver community experiences, focusing on creator collaborations, brand partnerships, and resident networking opportunities.

Future Outlook

As the company enters its second decade, it continues to focus on Class A community operations across the United States. The platform's white-label approach allows property managers to maintain their brand identity while accessing standardized technology and service infrastructure.

ElevateOS currently serves property managers and landlords throughout the United States, with headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. The company's vision centers on creating a unified solution that combines technology with human-powered hospitality for luxury residential communities.

To learn more about ElevateOS or schedule a demo, visit the company website or call +1 312-600-4968.

###

About ElevateOS

ElevateOS (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) provides the only all-in-one community operating system that combines a resident super app, centralized manager hub, and on-site concierge services into a single platform. The resident super app can be branded to any community, which not only attracts more residents but also boosts engagement, satisfaction, and retention. The centralized manager hub reduces operational expenses by eliminating tech stack bloat and allowing property managers to operate on-site, in pods, or fully remote. ElevateOS also provides in-demand, hotel-style personal concierge services such as housekeeping, pet walking and grooming, massage, fitness, handyman services, and more to provide a first-class resident living experience. ElevateOS clients reduce point solutions by upwards of 75%, increase their NOI by $23 per unit per month, and increase resident retention by 10%.

Contact Details

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States

Note to Editors

• ElevateOS, formerly Elevated Living, is a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States.

• The company's resident app offers a variety of features that benefit both residents and property managers.

• ElevateOS’ resident app is a valuable tool for property owners and managers looking to create a vibrant and healthy community.

• For more details on the company's services and its impact on the industry, please refer to the contact information provided in this PR.

End of Press Release

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.