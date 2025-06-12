Ants Found Nesting in Homes in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach

Safe | Effective Ant Pest Control Safe Ant Pest Control Near Me Chesapeake Universal Pest & Termite

Local residents report ants in kitchen found to be nesting in walls and behind cabinets in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Va.

Ants nesting in your home can create a health concern for your family and pets.” — George Pilkington

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ants Nesting in Walls Found in Hampton Roads HomesHomeowners throughout Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are being cautioned by Universal Pest & Termite following a rise in ant colonies discovered nesting within walls and behind kitchen cabinets.Over the past month, technicians with Universal Pest & Termite—servicing both Virginia Beach and Newport News—have responded to numerous calls about suspicious ant activity. Investigations have confirmed that small worker ants are establishing nests inside homes, particularly in wall voids and cabinetry spaces in kitchens.“Ants may seem harmless, but they pose significant risks when they infiltrate food‑handling areas,” said Tanner Baine, Operations Manager of Universal Pest & Termite. “Beyond being a nuisance, they can compromise food safety, contaminate surfaces, and potentially spread bacteria.”Health & Safety Concerns:- Food Contamination: Kitchens with ant presence risk spoilage of food items—especially sweet and sugary foods—leading to potential ingestion of bacteria and allergens.- Unwanted Spread of Pathogens: Ants may forage through garbage, pet food, and unclean surfaces, then enter food prep areas.- Hygiene Issues: Trails of ants between walls and cabinets can cross kitchens, leading to persistent contamination of countertops, utensils, and pantry items.- Kitchen Damage: Nesting ants may damage insulation, wall finishes, and cabinetry materials over time.Universal Pest & Termite offers thorough home inspections using state‑of‑the‑art detection tools to locate nests—or potential entry points often involving moisture sources such as leaky pipes or wall cracks. Customized treatment plans may include ant baits targeting entire colonies, targeted sprays around infested zones, and recommendations for sealing entry points and improving sanitation.“We encourage homeowners to act swiftly at the first sign of ants—trails, small black spots along baseboards, or traffic behind cabinets,” emphasized Tanner. “Early intervention reduces colony growth and greatly minimizes health risks.”Tips for ant exterminating for Virginia Beach & Chesapeake Residents:- Store food, especially sweets and grains, in sealed containers.- Quickly clean up spills, crumbs, and garbage.- Repair leaking faucets, pipes, and seals around sinks.- Keep countertops free of clutter to reduce shelter zones for ants.- Contact a licensed pest professional at the first sign of ant activity.Universal Pest & Termite—with locations in Virginia Beach and Newport News—is ready 24/7 to assist homeowners in Hampton Roads with ant infestations and general pest control needs. Their licensed technicians provide free inspections, prompt service, and guaranteed treatments tailored to each household’s layout and ant species.Contact & Locations:Universal Pest & Termite – Virginia Beach - Chesapeake - Norfolk - Portsmouth - Newport News - Hampton - Suffolk - WilliamsburgPhone: (757) 502-0200Address:- 5600 Greenwich Rd Virginia Beach, Va 23462- 1620 Centerville Turnpike suite 109 Virginia Beach, Va 23464

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.