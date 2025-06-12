Nicholas Howland to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholas Howland, plastic surgeon and transformational speaker, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on rediscovering self-worth, breaking free from shame, and finding personal healing beyond institutional faith.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In Howland’s episode, he will explore how radical self-honesty and spiritual reconnection can rebuild a life from rock bottom. He breaks down how prayer as an act of gratitude—not salvation—can reignite meaning and purpose after deep personal loss. Viewers will walk away with practical tools to shift their mindset, rewrite unworthiness, and reconnect with the love they already carry within.“Prayer didn’t bring me back to religion—it brought me back to myself,” said Howland.Nicholas’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/nicholas-howland

