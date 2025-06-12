Global Location-Based Virtual Reality Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-evolving technology industry, the location-based Virtual Reality VR market holds a significant position. According to The Business Research Company’s Latest Report, the sector's exceptional growth is expected to continue over the next decade. Expanding from $6.77 billion in 2024 to $9.00 billion in 2025, the location-based VR market is set to experience a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 32.9%.

What's In Store For The Location-Based Virtual Reality Market Beyond 2025?

Looking into the future, the location-based VR market is anticipated to grow to a staggering $27.83 billion size in 2029. This estimate suggests a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 32.6%, fueled by trends in various sectors. The growth drivers include rising adoption of VR for corporate team building, increasing government support for digital innovation, affordability of VR hardware, and rising collaborations between technological firms and entertainment venues.

The forecasted growth also accounts for advancements in wireless and 5G connectivity within the VR realm, innovative motion-tracking technologies, integration of AI for personalized VR experiences, and cloud computing for seamless updates. Notably, the advancement of immersive storytelling plays a crucial role in setting these growth trends.

What Forces Are Behind The Location-Based VR Market Expansion?

A closer look at contributing factors reveals that the growth of the gaming and entertainment sectors significantly fuels the location-based VR market's expansion. These sectors integrate advanced VR technology to deliver immersive experiences that enhance social interaction and entertainment. An example of this drive is seen in Australia, where a not-for-profit member organization, Interactive Games and Entertainment Association IGEA, reported that Australians spent $2.82 billion on video games and related hardware in 2023. This figure marked a 5% increase from the previous year and was driven by an 11% rise in digital game sales.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Location-Based VR Market?

Pivotal to the beaming growth of this sector are several corporations operating within the location-based virtual reality market. Some of these industry giants include Meta Platforms Inc., IMAX Corporation, HTC Corporation, Matterport Inc., Varjo Technologies Oy, EON Reality Inc., Survios Inc., Magnopus LLC, The VOID LLC, HOLOGATE GmbH, Pure Imagination Studios Inc., and Virtuix Inc. Other notable companies include Dreamscape Immersive Inc., Sandbox VR Inc., Immotion Group PLC, Arcadia Earth LLC, 360 Labs LLC, Holoride GmbH, Tyffon Inc., HQSoftware Industrial Ltd., Positron Inc., and EXIT VR.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Location-Based VR Market?

An emergent trend among these major companies is strategic partnerships aimed at delivering high-quality, interactive VR experiences. For instance, Majid Al Futtaim Group, a UAE-based shopping mall company, recently partnered with Dreamscape, a virtual reality entertainment company from Saudi Arabia, to create an immersive VR experience.

How Is The Location-Based VR Market Segmented?

The location-based VR market is divided based on type, technology, content, application, and end-use:

1 By Type: Head-Mounted Displays, Handheld Devices, Smart Glasses, Controllers.

2 By Technology: Two-Dimensional 2D, Three-Dimensional 3D.

3 By Content: 360-Degree Videos, 360-Degree Images, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality.

4 By Application: VR Arcades, VR Theme Parks, VR Cinemas.

5 By End-Use: Gaming, Entertainment, Travel, Education, Healthcare.

Which Regions Have The Dominant Share In The Location-Based VR Market?

North America stands as the largest region in the location-based VR market as of 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

