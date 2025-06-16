Astringents Report 2025: For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Astringents Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Astringents Market Size Indicate?

The astringents market size has grown steadily in recent years, rising from $3.42 billion in 2024 to an expected $3.58 billion in 2025. This increase, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.9%, is driven by several factors including a rise in the demand for natural and organic products, growth in the beauty and personal care industry, increased adoption of face toners, expansion of distribution channels, and the influence of social media and influencers.

What Does The Future Hold For The Astringents Market?

The astringents market size is forecasted to experience further growth, reaching $4.28 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6%. This advancement can be ascribed to various factors like growing consumer awareness of skin health, an increase in skin disorders, a rising interest in DIY skincare, a surge in demand for personalized skincare, and changes brought in by urbanization and lifestyle trends. Technological advancements in production, product diversification, and cross-industry collaborations are among the key trends during the forecast period.

What Are The Key Drivers For Growth In The Astringents Market?

A significant driver of growth in the astringents market is the booming demand for skincare and personal care products. With consumers prioritising self-care and personal appearance, products promoting skin health and overall well-being have seen a surge in interest. Astringents, being helpful in skincare to tighten skin, reducing oiliness, and minimizing pores, are especially beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.

Which Companies Are Leading The Astringents Market?

Leading this growth are key industry players such as L'Oréal S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Shiseido Company Limited among others. Emerging trends pointing to the development of innovative solutions by these companies, such as plant-based skincare formulations, are also contributing to the market expansion.

How Is The Astringents Market Segmented?

A closer look at segmentation reveals the astringents market is divided by type, by product type, by distribution channel, by application, and by end-user. In terms of type, the market is classified into Thrombin-Based Astringent, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Astringent, and more. The product types include Natural Astringents and Synthetic Astringents, while the market is distributed through online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores among other channels. The products find applications in skin care, oral care, hair care, and cosmetics and span end users from personal care to food industry.

What Are The Key Regional Insights Into The Astringents Market?

Revealing regional insights, North America was the largest region in the astringents market in 2024, with other regions covered in the report including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

