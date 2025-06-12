logo

The University of Ioannina proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge, two-year full-time MSc program in Digital Health.

We remain committed to providing distinctive global experiences and training that enhance the international credentials” — DImitris I. Fotiadis

IOANNINA, IOANNINA, GREECE, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of Ioannina Launches Groundbreaking MSc in Digital Health in Greece. The University of Ioannina proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge, two-year full-time MSc program in Digital Health, inviting future innovators and leaders to shape the next era of healthcare. An innovative MA in digital health unveiled three of the most prestigious academic institutions of Greece, located in two key cultural and economic centers: Ioannina and Crete. The Department of Materials Science and Engineering of University of Ioannina has partnered with the Medical School and the Biomedical Research Institute - Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH) to offer a high quality program on two strategic and complementary fields: Data experts in Health and Digital Health Transformation.The MSc program aims to impart the multidisciplinary knowledge and abilities required to spur innovation in the rapidly expanding field of digital health and is designed for professionals in their early or later career stages, as well as students who just graduated. It accepts students from various fields such as Medical Sciences (B.Med.Sc.), Pharmacology, Exact sciences, Engineering schools and Schools of Economics.Designed to prepare future global leaders, the new MSc in Digital Health Dual Degree in offers an outstanding academic foundation in both management and technology, along with a meaningful international experience. This will enable students not only to acquire new knowledge but also to build a broad and diverse network within three leading academic communities.The program is distinct from other master’s program as it offers the opportunity to enroll in five in-demand fields like Foundation of Digital Health and Informatics, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Data Science, Data-driven Decision-making in Healthcare, Healthcare Research, Ethics, and Digital Transformation. Also the program stands out from other Master’s degrees as it is part of the prestigious European initiative DS4Health—a collaborative project involving six renowned institutions: NOVA University Lisbon, RWTH Aachen University, the University of Ioannina, Tel Aviv University, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, and the University of Vienna. This strategic alliance fosters interdisciplinary innovation and academic excellence across borders.“The launch of this new program in partnership with the Medical School of Ioannina and the Biomedical Research Institute - Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH), a world-renowned institution with a long tradition of academic excellence, represents another step in consolidating Department’s of Materials Science and Engineering of University of Ioannina international offerings," said Professor Dimitris Fotiadis, program director. “We remain committed to providing distinctive global experiences and training that enhance the international credentials of our students and expand their opportunities in the global and multicultural job market, in strategic and innovative areas of digital health”The MSc in Digital Health is a two-year full time MSc program (four semesters), offering a total of 120 ECTS.The last but not least is that the program will take place in a magical land, Ioannina the capital of Epirus. Set on the western shore of the lovely Lake Pamvotis, Ioannina is one of northern Greece's most atmospheric cities, and one of its more cultured and wealthy, as it was famous throughout the Ottoman Empire for its silver artisans, is offered for exploration.Applications are open.For more information and entry requirements please visit: https://ds4health.uoi.gr/ About the Department of Materials Science and Engineering of University of IoanninaThe Department of Materials Science and Engineering was established in 1999 and belongs to the School of Engineering by providing 5 years of high-level education and training in Materials Science and Technology. The Unit of Medical Technology and Intelligent Information Systems (MedLab) which belongs to the Department of Materials Science and Engineering is a highly innovative and self-contained research unit strongly activated in the fields of Biomedical Engineering and development of Intelligent Information systems. It has an internationally acknowledged excellence in conducting high quality scientific research and developing innovative Information Technology (IT) applications, products, and services.About the Faculty of MedicineThe Faculty of Medicine of the School of Health Sciences of the University of Ioannina was established in 1977 and recently has been highly recognized since has been ranked 1st among all Medical Faculties in Greek Tertiary Education, according to the University of Leiden Ranking (the Netherlands) for 2019, as well as for the 2018 and the 2017.About the Foundation for Research and Technology - Hellas (FORTH)The Foundation for Research and Technology - Hellas (FORTH) was founded in 1983. It is one of the largest research centers in Greece with well-organized facilities, highly qualified personnel, and a reputation as a top-level research institution worldwide. FORTH comprises ten Research Institutes. Its headquarters and central administration are based in Heraklion, Crete. In Ioannina Biomedical Research Institute (BRI) of the Foundation for Research and Technology (FORTH) was established at Ioannina in 1998 as an independent institute. In 2001, BRI joined the Foundation for Research and Technology (FORTH), becoming its seventh Institute. Research in BRI focuses in basic molecular and cellular biology areas of biomedical research with high interest in public health and biomedicine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.