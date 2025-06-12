TechBehemoths Supports Clients in Fighting Cyber Threats in 2025

With over 2,400 ransomware victims in Q1, the platform accelerates access to trusted cybersecurity firms, helping companies protect data and stay ahead

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths empowers clients to fight cyber threats by connecting them with trusted cybersecurity providers . In the first quarter of 2025, ransomware attacks increased by 46%, with the Cl0p ransomware group becoming the most active threat actor. According to the Honeywell 2025 Cyber ​​Threat Report, there were 2,472 new ransomware victims reported, adding to the 6,130 incidents documented in 2024.A new insight is that Cybercriminals no longer only target giants, startups, SMEs, and public institutions — are equally at risk, which often do not have the necessary resources or adequate defense mechanisms to deal with them. The increasing number of cyber attacks since the beginning of 2025 puts companies across all industries at unprecedented risk. In response to this unfortunate news, TechBehemoths is strengthening its mission to protect the integrity and security of companies by helping them easily find reliable and professional cybersecurity service providers. TechBehemoths, the leading global platform connecting customers with IT companies, is proud to announce its focused support for companies facing the challenges of growing cybersecurity threats. Attacks are increasing in frequency and sophistication targeting industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and retail, making the need for specialized and verified cybersecurity partners urgent and indisputable.Cyber Attacks in 2025: Invisible, Invasive, and Industry-SpecificIn 2025, cyber attacks have become more invisible and calculated — leveraging advanced phishing methods, exploiting AI weaknesses, and targeting professional firms and cloud systems with alarming precision. The main objectives remain access, disruption, and extraction of sensitive data. Recent research shows that the industries most impacted this year include:- Cloud Services. Suffering from misconfigurations, DDoS attacks, and account hijacking. Attacks on platforms like MOVEit show how even trusted infrastructure can be compromised.- Software Supply Chains. With a 742% rise in attacks over the past 3 years, this sector is under siege due to its centrality in global development ecosystems. Incidents like the SolarWinds breach revealed how one weak vendor can jeopardize thousands of clients.- Telecommunications. High reliance on networks makes telecom a ripe target for DDoS attacks and insider threats. The Vermilion Strike malware showed how Linux systems were exploited at a root level, leaving service providers highly exposed.- AI & Machine Learning. Fast expansion combined with data complexity leaves AI open to evasion, abuse, and privacy attacks. Faulty or manipulated inputs can derail entire ML decision-making systems.- Professional Services (Legal, Finance). Handling vast amounts of sensitive data makes this sector a prime victim of ransomware and phishing. The Gateley law firm breach in 2021 set a precedent that many firms still haven’t fully addressed.A Direct, Secure Way to Find Your Cybersecurity PartnerTo counter these risks, TechBehemoths enables users to quickly connect with verified cybersecurity firms through its intuitive project submission system and advanced search filters. Clients can now:1. Select “Cybersecurity” as a core service and get matched with companies that have proven experience in data protection, threat monitoring, and incident response.2. View real client reviews, company expertise, and tech stack for full transparency.3. Choose partners based on location, budget range, certifications, and response time — customized to each business's risk profile.Over 1,600 cybersecurity-focused companies from over 120 countries are currently listed on the platform, offering everything from basic penetration testing to advanced AI-based threat detection.TechBehemoths’ smart matching system ensures that projects aren’t sent to dozens of irrelevant firms. Instead, each submission is manually verified by the platform’s team to guarantee relevance, precision, and trust.Your Data Security Starts with One Smart DecisionIn a landscape where 43% of cyberattacks now target small and mid-sized businesses, finding a reliable cybersecurity partner isn’t just helpful — it’s essential for business continuity, regulatory compliance, and client trust. TechBehemoths helps take the first step toward digital protection by providing a risk-free, transparent, and efficient way to find cybersecurity experts who understand the business' unique challenges.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a German-made global platform connecting businesses with IT service providers across all specialties. With advanced filtering, transparent profiles, and smart match-making tools, TechBehemoths supports businesses in finding the best partners for web development, cybersecurity, AI, marketing, and beyond.

