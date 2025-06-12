Daylight Launches New Impact Investing Certificate for Advisors Navigating the $1.5 Trillion Marketplace

New Certificate Equips Advisors to Align Profit and Purpose in the $1.5 Trillion Impact Investing Marketplace

This certificate provides a clear, practical path for advisors to guide clients from intention to impact—with confidence and credibility.” — Dien Yuen, Daylight CEO and Founder

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for values-aligned investing accelerates, Daylight has launched its newest professional development program: the Impact Investing Certificate. Designed for wealth and philanthropic advisors, the self-paced course equips professionals with the tools to align financial strategies with clients’ social and environmental priorities.“Investors—especially women and younger generations—are increasingly looking to align their portfolios with both profit and purpose. With the right tools, advisors can help turn their values into measurable outcomes,” said Dien Yuen, CEO and Founder of Daylight. “This certificate provides a clear, practical path for advisors to guide clients from intention to impact—with confidence and credibility.”The certificate offers a practical and comprehensive introduction to the $1.5 trillion impact investing market, covering the sector’s evolution, core concepts, and emerging trends. Participants will learn the fundamental concepts of impact investing, explain common investment vehicles, analyze how impact investing can complement and enhance philanthropic strategies, identify appropriate situations and opportunities to explore the topic with clients, and address their concerns about performance and measurement.Developed by Allison Parker, principal of Peake Impact and faculty member at Daylight, the course features contributions from seasoned practitioners, including Sharon Schneider, founder of Integrated Capital LLC, and Sayer Jones, Director at Occam Advisors. Case studies and real-world frameworks help advisors confidently apply learnings to client engagements.The program is accessible online, at your own pace, and can be completed in just 8–10 hours. Advisors with the CFPdesignation or certifications from the Investments and Wealth Instituteare eligible for continuing education credits.The Impact Investing Certificate is just one way Daylight is redefining advisor education. As an award-winning training provider, Daylight equips advisors with the confidence, competence, and cultural dexterity to grow their philanthropic planning practice and strengthen client relationships. Your partner for lifelong learning, Daylight has programs for all advisor skill levels and roles. Elevate your brand and value with the Certified Impact Philanthropy Advisor (IPA) program and certificate offerings, setting your firm apart with the new standard of excellence in philanthropic advising.For more information or to schedule an interview with Dien Yuen, JD/LLM, AEP, CAP, IPA, Daylight CEO and Founder, please contact info@daylightadvisors.com or visit www.daylightadvisors.com ###

