Layton Jones to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Layton Jones, founder of Jones Farm and community-driven entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building purpose-led ventures, leading from the front, and transforming challenges into opportunities.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Jones will explore how to build a mission-driven business rooted in faith, family, and community. He breaks down how launching multiple aligned ventures—like farm events, catering, and seasonal experiences—can create deep impact and shared value.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on dreaming bigger, staying spiritually grounded, and building a legacy from the ground up."Don’t be average. Be the reason someone else succeeds while you build your dream," said Jones.Layton’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/layton-jones

