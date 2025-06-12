Holli Henrie to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holli Henrie, spiritual guide and founder of Key of Wholeness, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on spiritual transformation, inner wisdom, and reclaiming wholeness later in life.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Henrie will explore how reconnecting with the divine and softening into presence can help people heal generational pain and rediscover their true self. She breaks down how stillness, sacred listening, and intuitive guidance can bring people back to their inherent worth and inner peace. Viewers will walk away with a sense of hope, a deeper understanding of their own sacred path, and know that they are right on time—just as they are.“I’m not here to save anyone. I’m here to witness, to hold, to reflect, and to walk beside,” said Henrie.Holli’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/holli-henrie

