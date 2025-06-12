Inter Scientific Supports Jupiter Research in Achieving EU Certification for First Handheld Liquid Inhalation Device

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter Scientific is pleased to announce its role, in collaboration with Jupiter Research LLC, as the regulatory partner for the first handheld Liquid Inhalation Device to receive regulatory approval under Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (EU MDR). This regulatory milestone marks a significant step forward in the medical device landscape and opens the door for wider global access to innovative inhalation technologies.

Jupiter Research, a pioneering company in the liquid vaporizer space, identified early in its development journey the importance of an expert regulatory partner. After an initial review process, Jupiter selected Inter Scientific based on its ability to meet the demands and complexity of the EU MDR. This decision proved instrumental in Jupiter’s successful regulatory approval.

“Jupiter recognised very early in the process that external support would be beneficial,” stated Jupiter’s Senior Director of Engineering, Jordan Walker. “We chose Inter Scientific based on their expertise and felt they were efficient and professional throughout the contract, helping us achieve our goals and gain regulatory approval.”

Walker continued, “Inter Scientific provided expertise in the creation of the device’s comprehensive Technical File, development of the required Quality Management System documentation, and delivery of tailored educational services to Jupiter’s internal teams. This approach enabled a streamlined path to regulatory compliance.”

David Lawson, Executive Director at Inter Scientific, commented:

“At every stage of this rigorous certification process, Inter Scientific maintained a customer-focused approach, working closely with the Jupiter team and delivering timely, professional, and accurate support. We’re proud to be recognised as a key contributor to this success and look forward to building on this achievement through continued collaboration on future regulatory initiatives.”

Inter Scientific’s in-depth understanding of the regulatory framework helped Jupiter design the device in line with medical classification requirements, prepare the necessary documentation, and respond effectively to regulatory feedback, which resulted in the successful approval of a first of its kind device now poised to make its mark in global healthcare.

About Inter Scientific

Inter Scientific is an independent, accredited contract research organisation (CRO) providing regulatory science, product testing, and compliance services across highly regulated industries. With over a decade of experience, we support clients in the medical device, pharmaceutical, nicotine product, cosmetic, and novel food sectors.

Inter Scientific operates to the highest quality standards, holding ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation and operating in accordance with Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). Our expert team delivers scientifically robust, regulatory-ready data and strategic guidance to help clients navigate complex global regulations and bring compliant products to market with confidence.

Inter Scientific Media Contact

Razieh Alipour

Digital Marketing Content Analyst

Razieh.alipour@inter-scientific.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.