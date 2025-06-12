Belleza Tropical Resortwear Releases Luxury Collection with Norma Huembes, Miss Universe Nicaragua at Miami Swim Week

Runway Looks Miss Nicaragua and Belleza Tropical Swimwear

Founded by Latina Designer Marcela Peralta, BELLEZA TROPICAL RESORTWEAR Champions Sustainable Glamour with a Body-Positive Edge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed in the heart of New York and inspired by the sun-drenched rhythms of the Caribbean, BELLEZA TROPICAL RESORTWEAR is rewriting the rules of luxury swimwear. Founded by Marcela Peralta, a fashion-forward Latina creative with a passion for visual storytelling, the brand is gaining momentum for its sculpted silhouettes, ethical practices, and effortlessly chic aesthetic.

BELLEZA TROPICAL RESORTWEAR offers elevated swim and resortwear crafted in small batches using deadstock and remnant fabrics—transforming overlooked materials into timeless, body-enhancing designs. Every piece is engineered to flatter and made to mix, match, and travel effortlessly from beach to city rooftop.

“This brand is my love letter to island life, but through a New York lens,” says Peralta. “I wanted to create pieces that feel sensual, strong, and versatile—where a woman can feel herself, whether she's on vacation or just vibing in the city.”

With recent appearances at Miami Swim Week and growing buzz from stylists and fashion editors, Belleza Tropical is quickly becoming a must-watch name in ethical luxury.

“For our latest campaign, we had the honor of collaborating with Norma Huembes, Miss Universe’s Miss Nicaragua 2022, as the face of Belleza Tropical. Her elegance, grace, and unmistakable poise brought a refined beauty to our collection that perfectly aligns with the evolution of our brand. This shoot marked our first on-location editorial, and it captured everything we envision for the future of Belleza Tropical—resortwear for the modern muse: powerful, polished, and effortlessly luxurious. Norma represents the kind of woman we design for—regal, radiant, and rooted in her femininity. She didn’t just model the collection—she embodied its spirit.”

Key Features

-Ethically made in NYC’s Garment District

-Crafted with deadstock/remnant fabrics

-Mix-and-match versatility

-Sculpted, body-flattering silhouettes

-Inspired by Caribbean beauty and island ease

📞 718-717-6039 | ✉️ info@bellezatropicalresortwear.com

🌐 bellezatropicalresortwear.com

📲 @bellezatropicalresortwear | @bellezatropicalswim

